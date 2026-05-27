Google Health is already ironing out some of its biggest problems
Google Health is gaining customizable dashboards and improved activity detection.
What you need to know
- Google Health is getting fixes for workout tracking, sleep scores, and Fitbit Air connectivity issues.
- Users will soon be able to customize Health dashboards and rearrange metrics in the app.
- Google is improving automatic workout detection and fixing exercise data inconsistencies.
- A new 24-hour sleep view will combine naps and overnight sleep into one timeline.
Google officially rolled out its rebranded Google Health app last week. While the new app brings a refreshed UI and several new features, it has also launched with quite a few bugs and missing functionality. Google has now confirmed that a number of fixes and missing features are coming soon.
It's only been a day since the Fitbit Air officially launched. Alongside the new Fitbit Air, Google also rebranded the Fitbit app into Google Health, bringing features like Google Health Coach and several other upgrades. Now, the company has announced a long list of additional improvements that are on the way.
As detailed in a Google blog post, the company says it is improving exercise tracking. Runs that were incorrectly labeled as general workouts will now be properly categorized, and split tracking for runs will also be added later this week. Google is also improving how the app behaves during live workout tracking if the Fitbit Air temporarily loses connectivity.