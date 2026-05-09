A buggy Fitbit update is blinding sensors on the Pixel Watch 3 and 4

Click for next article

What you need to know

Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 users report broken SpO2 and skin temperature tracking after Fitbit firmware version 3.57.1.2.910093395.release.

The update reportedly removes sensor permissions, and users cannot re-enable them because the system says no app is requesting access.

Google has acknowledged the issue and says a fix is in the works.

Google recently launched the Fitbit Air, a new screenless tracker designed to be an easy entry point into its revamped health ecosystem. However, as Google tries to lure more users, a recent software update is causing major problems with health tracking on its top wearables.

If you noticed missing health data on your watch recently, you aren't alone. Many Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 owners say their devices have stopped tracking blood oxygen (SpO2) and skin temperature (via Android Authority).

The culprit seems to be a recent Fitbit firmware update (version 3.57.1.2.910093395.release), which has a bug that quietly removes sensor permissions. When users try to turn these permissions back on in their watch settings, they are greeted with a system message stating, "no app is requesting permissions," so they cannot restore access. This software issue leaves the hardware unable to work properly.

Latest Videos From

Premium hardware, broken software

People on forums like Reddit are understandably frustrated. One Pixel Watch 3 owner shared that similar update problems have happened to them about 10 times in the past 10 months. They said the software is so unreliable that it feels like being an unpaid beta tester for unfinished products.

In another thread on r/fitbit, Pixel Watch 4 users are also reporting the same bug. Some have been missing important sensor data for more than a week.

Since SpO2 and skin temperature are tracked in the background, you might not notice if your watch stops recording them until you check the Fitbit app. This means you could lose several days of health data without any clear warning.

Google is promising that a fix is being worked on. The official PixelCommunity account posted on Reddit to admit the problem, saying, "We regret the disruption to your health tracking experience caused by these permission resets." A Fitbit representative has also said they are working to restore sensor access.