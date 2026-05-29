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What you need to know

Thinborne pulled a classic; it debuted an early set of Pixel 11 cases, and there's a staggering change: a wider camera bar cutout.

Nothing is confirmed—by Google, of course—but the wider camera could be to accommodate the rumored Pixel Glow LED lightning.

Rumors are split about Pixel Glow, as some suggest it could be a light bar, while others claim it'll be nestled inside the bar itself.

Nothing is official, but that's not stopping Thinborne from crafting cases in preparation for Google's Pixel 11.

Early this morning (May 29), Thinborne shared what it's been cooking up for Google's next flagship series. Funnily enough, and as the company also joked about, nothing's that's different. Thinborne might've said "Google is still Google… they barely changed lol," but there's one huge change we can't help but mention: its camera cutout.

Thinborne's imagery seemingly showcases two Pixel 11 cases. What catches our attention is the phone case to the right, which is slightly wider than the one on the left. Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich wonders if this wider camera cutout is because of the long-rumored "Pixel Glow" we've been hearing about for weeks. There are assumptions everywhere, particularly because people are curious about what's going on.