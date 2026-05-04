Click for next article

What you need to know

A major batch of Pixel 11 leaks alleges the series' specifications, including the Pixel 11 Pro XL's 6.8-inch screen, 5,000mAh battery, and RAM options.

Other rumors claim the Pixel 11 series will lose its temperature sensor for "Pixel Glow," an RGB LED array that sits in the camera bar, similar to Nothing's Glyph Matrix.

The Pixel 11 is rumored to get a main camera sensor upgrade, just like the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

As if the week could get going any other way, a tipster posted a major set of allegations regarding Google's Pixel 11 series.

Early this morning (May the 4th be with you), tipster MysticLeaks claims to have discovered the alleged specifications for the Pixel 11 series, and details about a major addition (via 9to5Google). The tipster's Telegram post held insights about another rumor we've been seeing: "Pixel Glow." Supposedly, they state that the Pixel 11 series will drop its temperature sensor in favor of a set of Pixel Glow LED dots, similar to how Nothing worked its Glyph Matrix.

MysticLeaks says this could arrive as an "RGB LED array in the camera bar" on the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL.

Article continues below

Their post then got into some alleged specifications, beginning with the Pixel 11 Pro XL with its 6.8-inch OLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and 12/16GB RAM options. The 11 Pro is said to debut with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 4,707mAh battery, and 12/16GB RAM variants.

The base Pixel 11 could feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen and a 4,840mAh battery, with potentially 8GB and 12GB of RAM. All this talk of RAM makes it hard not to think about the chance for price hikes amid rising memory costs. MysticLeaks adds that this model might also see an upgraded main camera sensor, which may sit at 50MP. This same sensor, codename: chemosh, might grace the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, alongside a 4,658mAh battery and a 2076x2160 OLED display.

Food for thought

(Image credit: MysticLeaks / Telegram)

The tipster also pushes away previous rumors that said Google's IR Face Unlock upgrade could arrive on the Pixel 11 series. This was an upgrade under "Project Toscana."

Another aspect of the Pixel 11 series that the tipster talked about was the Tensor G6 SoC. We had rumors about this surface last week, stating that Google might adopt a 1+4+2 core structure. It looks like we're to expect one ARM C1-Ultra core at 4.11GHz, four ARM C1-Pro cores at 3.38GHz, and two extra C1-Pro cores at 2.65GHz. However, the GPU of choice looks like a total bummer. It was alleged that Google is looking to grab the PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536, which is basically five years old.