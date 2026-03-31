Pixel 11 Pro renders show off a missing sensor you might actually like

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What you need to know

Pixel 11 Pro leaked renders show a familiar design, but the infrared temperature sensor may be gone.

Google appears to be simplifying the camera bar, ditching the two-tone look for a cleaner finish.

The phone might keep a compact footprint with near-identical dimensions to its predecessor and a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display.

Google’s design team often says, if something works, leave it alone. Still, sometimes features that work well just quietly go away.

New CAD renders of the Pixel 11 Pro (coming hot on the heels of the leaked Pixel 11 renders), shared by Android Headlines in collaboration with @OnLeaks on X, give us the best look so far at Google’s next flagship. The design is familiar, but one thing is missing: the infrared temperature sensor appears to be gone.

To recap, the Pixel 10 Pro added a thermometer-like sensor on the camera bar. This unusual feature let you scan surface temperatures or even check someone’s temperature. It wasn’t a major selling point, but some people found it surprisingly useful.

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Now, the new renders suggest Google is streamlining the camera bar’s design. The Pixel 10 Pro’s two-tone look is gone. Instead, there’s a single black camera bar, with the body color only around the edges. It looks cleaner, but it probably means the sensor is gone.