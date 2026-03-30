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What you need to know

Pixel 11 rumors continue, as a set of alleged renders appear, claiming users aren't in for any major design changes.

The phone looks largely the same, supposedly with a 6.3-inch display, a slightly upgraded 5,000mAh cell, and a similar camera bar.

Pixel 11 rumors have been light, but so far, reports have doubled down on a switch from Samsung's modem to MediaTek.

An August launch is expected.

Google's I/O conference is roughly two months away, which means its 2026 Pixel series is on the way, and these leaked renders put a face to the expectations.

This morning (Mar 30), Android Headlines came forward with what's allegedly the renderings for Google's base Pixel 11 model. As we've become accustomed to, the Pixel 11 is rumored to feature the same rounded corner design and a 6.3-inch display, similar to its Pixel 10 variant, measuring 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm. The publication alleges that Google might slim down its bezels, giving users a little more screen space. Other than that, the device remains largely the same, even down to its centered punch-hole selfie lens.

Caution was thrown to the wind about the Pixel 11's camera bar in this render. Typically, Google layers the LED flash bit with a metallic shine, but that's missing in these images. Nothing was stated about the cameras, so there's a chance we'll look to that same 48MP main lens to carry the weight.

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Rumors aren't saying a whole lot about its internal changes. With a new year, a new chip is always expected. That's where rumors point us toward the more obvious expectation: the Tensor G6. More than that, a very minimal 30mAh capacity increase was alleged for its battery, bringing it to 5,000mAh from 4,970mAh. A bare minimum of 128GB of storage returns to the discussion, too.

Hmm, right, yes; this is a Pixel phone