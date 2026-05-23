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What you need a know

Owners of the original Pixel Fold are having issues with their cover displays following a recent string of updates from Google.

Users state their cover screens have become non-responsive (remain dark) once their device boots up, while others say an update forced a bootloop.

One report says they encountered this issue after the May patch, which only offered a charging fix for every currently supported Pixel phone.

A few concerning reports have sprung up on Reddit about the O.G. Pixel Fold's recent display issues.

Reports started gaining traction on the PixelFold subreddit throughout the week, with one user saying their "cover screen is not displaying" (via Android Headlines). They add, "For the past few months, the cover screen would randomly go black and unresponsive. Sometimes it was the inner screen instead. Always random, always fixed by a reboot, so I never stressed about it." Things got worse this week, as the user states their first-gen Pixel Fold's battery ran dry, forcing them to charge.

Once the phone was charged, its cover display wouldn't illuminate. This blackout only concerns once the phone is fully booted. The user reports that starting their device brightens the cover to show the "G" logo, but nothing happens after. Another, more extensive report was highlighted by another user in this thread's comments. This user's issue is slightly different, but could be tied to a similar software issue. They state that following the April patch, their Pixel Fold was entrenched in a bootlop.

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