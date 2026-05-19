Did Google use a MacBook during it's live demo at Google I/O?
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By Nicholas Sutrich, Shruti Shekar published
The Apple logo appeared during the Antigravity demo....LOL
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It's Google I/O, the Mountain View's biggest conference of the year for Android developers.
So why did we notice the company was using a MacBook during one of its live demos?
Varun Mohan, an engineer for Antigravity at Google Deepmind, is showcasing how Antigravity functions.
However, one thing we noticed was right at the very top of his computer screenshare, you can see a tiny Apple logo.
One would assume the company would have used a Chromebook. And while there were no glitches, this slip is a funny one.
Here's a closer look at the logo: