T-Mobile's network-native AI Live Translation beta is here, and this is just the start
It looks like T-Mobile isn't stopping here, as it sets its sights on an "intelligent network" future.
What you need to know
- T-Mobile sticks to its word and finally rolls out its network-native AI Live Translation beta for customers.
- This feature runs natively through its 5G network, meaning will only need to dial *87* when on a call to initiate the real-time AI translator (no extra downloads needed).
- T-Mobile states that since this AI runs natively in its network, it can work on "virtually any phone" from smartphones to old flip phones.
T-Mobile teased and talked about the basics a few months ago, and now it's ready for the full "native" Live Translation beta.
Back in February, T-Mobile talked about how it wanted to move into a "native" AI experience to help people using its service. Today (May 21), T-Mobile sent a press release, highlighting the Live Translation beta. Its president of technology and CTO, John Saw, says this test will serve as an "early example of network-native AI." Together with its 5G network, T-Mobile is leaning on telco edge and its distributed cloud infrastructure to implement AI processes in its cell network.
A blog post goes into more detail, stating that the Live Translation beta has officially arrived "into the network our customers use every day, so conversations can truly flow, with no language barriers."