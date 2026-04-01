AT&T’s new OneConnect bundle is a great deal you probably can’t have

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What you need to know

AT&T launched OneConnect, bundling unlimited 5G and fiber internet into one monthly bill.

Plans start at $90 and scale up to a 10-line Family plan at $225 with strong per-line value.

Only new customers can sign up; existing AT&T users are locked out for now.

AT&T is making an effort to connect your mobile and home internet, but there’s a catch that could disappoint loyal customers. The company just announced AT&T OneConnect, a subscription that combines unlimited 5G mobile data and high-speed fiber internet into one monthly bill.

It sounds straightforward, but things get more complicated, especially for current AT&T customers. Here’s what OneConnect offers:

Individual ($90): Includes one phone line, 1 Gig home internet, and up to three tablets or wearables.

Duo ($120): Offers two phone lines, the same 1 Gig internet, and up to six data devices.

Family ($225): Provides up to 10 phone lines, up to 10 data devices, and internet for one household.

These prices include taxes and fees, which is rare now. The Family plan stands out. If you use all 10 lines, it works out to about $22.50 per line with fiber internet included. That’s less than most prepaid plans, not to mention postpaid family plans.

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New customers only

Now for the fine print. First, this offer is only for new AT&T customers. If you already use AT&T wireless or fiber, you can’t move your current accounts to OneConnect.

Second, it’s bring your own device only. There are no discounted phone deals. You need to use your own unlocked eSIM-compatible devices. AT&T might offer promotions later, but for now, you’ll pay full price for your devices elsewhere.

There are also limits on data. AT&T advertises unlimited connectivity, but the details show there’s no hotspot access on mobile lines. The company hasn’t said much about network priority, but since OneConnect is compared to entry-level plans from other leading carriers such as T-Mobile and Verizon, it’s likely your data will be deprioritized. In busy areas, your speeds could slow down before those on Premium plans.

This is a big change from the carrier's usual flexible options. With standard plans, you can mix and match, like a parent on Premium 2.0 for priority data and a teen on Value 2.0 to save money. OneConnect is one-size-fits-all. You either choose the bundle or you don’t.

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So who is this plan for? If you have a large family that mostly uses Wi-Fi and only needs basic cellular data for messaging and light streaming, the Family plan is a great deal. But if you need a mobile hotspot for work, want to finance the latest iPhone, or need top-priority data, you’ll run into these limits quickly.

Android Central's Take

Honestly, the "new customers only" rule is frustrating. It’s a common industry move that ends up punishing loyal subscribers. We deserve better than being told to wait behind people who haven’t even paid yet. Still, the convenience is a big advantage for those who qualify. After dealing with multiple login portals just to manage my internet and phone, I can see the value in a single billing cycle. It’s a real step toward making digital life easier, even if AT&T is acting like an exclusive club right now.