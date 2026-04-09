The best AT&T deals of April 2026 — free Galaxy S26, massive trade-in discounts, and more

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Just like the rest of the "Big Three", AT&T offers a ton of great phone deals in addition to nationwide coverage and home internet plans. Whether you're interested in a 2026 flagship, an innovative foldable, or an approachable budget phone, the best AT&T deals of the month can be found in this guide.

I'm talking about offers that get you a free Galaxy S26 Ultra, or this deal that carves a straight $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. As with all wireless carriers, the best deals at AT&T typically involve a bit of fine print, but if you can meet the eligibility requirements, the rewards can be immense. Find more deals like these below, and check back later if you can't find anything today: I add exciting offers to this guide every single month.

The best Android phone deals at AT&T today

Samsung Galaxy S26 256GB: $899.99 FREE with trade-in, new line at AT&T The Galaxy S26 has only been out for about a month, but you can already get the flagship phone for FREE by adding a line and trading in any S or Z series phone, Galaxy S10 or newer.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 256GB: $1,099.99 FREE with trade-in, new line at AT&T Just like the base model S26, you can get the super-balanced Galaxy S26 Plus for free by adding a line with a qualified data plan and trading in an eligible Samsung device on AT&T's site.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 FREE with eligible trade-in, new line at AT&T The Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the most powerful phones ever built, and now you can get the device for free by adding a qualified line and trading in an old or broken device on AT&T's website.

Moto G Play (2026): $179.99 $9.99 with select plans at AT&T Prepaid If you want the coverage of a Big Three wireless carrier with the simplicity of an MVNO, look no further than AT&T Prepaid. Sign up for an unlimited plan ($35/month minimum) and you'll get the new Moto G Play (2026) for only 10 bucks. There's no confusing contract or fine print to worry about, and no trade-in is required.