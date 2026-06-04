Cricket Wireless launches huge sale on Android phones — score a free Samsung Galaxy A37, Moto G Stylus, and more
Ready for a new wireless plan? Look no further than Cricket.
If you're in the market for a new wireless plan this summer, look no further than Cricket Wireless. Wholly owned and operated by AT&T, this prepaid wireless provider offers a variety of versatile wireless plans with unlimited talk, text, and data, plus international coverage, mobile hotspots, and more. Interestingly, Cricket is also one of the few wireless carriers to offer HBO Max streaming as a perk with select data plans.
Cricket's plans start as low as $30 per month for a single line, although you can get wireless for even less by adding multiple lines in one go. The best part? Cricket is also home to a bunch of great Android phone deals, and I've dropped a selection of my favorite offers below.
These deals include promotions that will get you a free Moto G Stylus (2025) or Galaxy A37 5G when you add a line with an eligible Unlimited plan, no trade-in or activation fee required. Already have a phone you like? Bring your own device and the carrier will give you up to $300 off when you purchase service in advance.
Cricket Wireless even offers a 14-day free trial so you can explore the ins and outs of the service without interrupting your existing data plan. Ready to make the switch? Keep reading for all of my favorite Cricket Wireless deals available today.
To learn more about Cricket Wireless, take a look at the carrier's website here. In addition to the deals listed above, Cricket offers free 2-day shipping and a variety of trade-in opportunities. There are no hidden taxes or fees, and you can cancel your service at any time with zero penalties.
Still on the fence? Cricket Wireless' 14-day free trial is the best way to learn if the carrier is right for you. You can learn more about the trial program here.
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After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
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