US Mobile's upcoming plan sounds easier on wallet, and comes with satellite home internet

Click for next article

What you need to know

US Mobile is teasing a new hybrid plan that combines mobile service and Starlink internet for under $50 a month.

The plan is expected to work across major US networks and extend coverage to Canada, Mexico, and global roaming.

Users may get a portable Starlink mini dish, allowing internet access even in remote or off-grid locations.

The bundle reportedly includes unlimited Starlink data, making it a strong value compared to standalone plans.

It's not every day we talk about things getting better or cheaper, since most of the time prices only go up. But US Mobile might be about to change that. The company has teased a new hybrid plan that could be easier on your wallet while also bringing faster home internet into the mix.

US Mobile CEO Ahmed Khattak shared a post on Reddit teasing a new plan that combines the company's service with Starlink home internet under a single bundle. Ahmed did not reveal the exact details, since the plan is launching this Thursday (i.e., tomorrow), but he did confirm that it will cost less than $50 per month.

According to the post, the plan will work across all major networks in the US, extend coverage to Canada and Mexico, include home internet powered by Starlink, and even roam globally. Ahmed also explained how difficult it is to bring all these services together into a single plan.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Reddit r/USMobile)

In the replies, he also mentioned that every customer on this plan will receive a "mini dish" that can be taken anywhere to access the internet, even in remote areas.

The post also claims that the Starlink connection included in the plan will have no data cap, all while staying under the $50 monthly price. That alone could make it a strong value, considering Starlink's residential 100Mbps plans already start at around $50 per month without mobile service bundled in.

There are still a lot of unknowns about the plan right now. We're not sure what the final pricing will be or if the sub-$50 figure Ahmed mentioned is just an introductory offer or a limited-time discount. Thankfully, all of that should become clear tomorrow when the plan officially launches.

We'll update you as soon as US Mobile shares more details.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

This honestly sounds too good to be true. If US Mobile actually pulls this off under $50, it could be a huge saving for users — although, I'm staying cautiously excited for now.