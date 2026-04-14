Metro by T-Mobile is slashing 50% off its unlimited plan — score six months for only $20 per month!

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Unlimited wireless isn't a luxury any more. Thanks to the growing popularity of MVNO carriers, premium 5G wireless is more affordable than ever before, with companies like Metro by T-Mobile leading the charge.

Sign up for six months of the carrier's Unlimited 5G Data plan, for instance, and it'll only cost you $120 upfront. That's a 50% discount, shaking out to just $20 per month! Only new customers are eligible and you'll need to bring your own phone, but make it work for you and this deal presents a cheap, straightforward way to get unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's legendary 5G network.

Metro by T-Mobile: Score six months of the 5G Unlimited plan for only $20 per month ($120 upfront) Do you want the T-Mobile experience without paying the T-Mobile price? The carrier's own Metro by T-Mobile is the answer, offering new customers six months of the 5G Unlimited plan for only $120 upfront.

I've seen a lot of great T-Mobile deals over the years, but few promotions are this straightforward and friendly to new customers. For only $120, you're getting six months of unlimited talk, text, and 5G data on T-Mobile's legendary 5G network, plus a five-year price guarantee and no hidden fees or taxes. What you see is what you get.

The Metro by T-Mobile plan also gives you Scam Shield protection and access to T-Mobile Tuesdays via the carrier app. This members-only benefit program comes with weekly deals and exclusive discounts on gas, food, and more.

The catch is that you'll have to be a new member and bring your own phone to score the 50% discount. Some folks may also not want to pay for six months of wireless in advance, and it's worth mentioning that the unlimited plan is limited to 35GB of data before de-prioritization could occur. In other words, big data users may wish to look elsewhere if they regularly surpass 35GB in a month.

This deal clearly isn't for everyone, but if you have a phone you love and you want some T-Mobile-powered wireless for cheap, it's one of the best carrier deals on the web today.