Mint Mobile just quietly dropped one of the best Galaxy S26 deals I've seen yet — over 40% off the phone, heavily discounted wireless

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Score $400 off the Galaxy S26 AND 50% off a full year of Unlimited.

Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Mint Mobile is one of my favorite carriers to write about, and it's the one that my partner and I use every day for consistently solid (and affordable) wireless coverage. Naturally, this means that I've been eagerly waiting for Mint to drop its Samsung Galaxy S26 deals, and once again, the T-Mobile-owned carrier didn't disappoint.

Bundle the purchase of the new Galaxy S26 with a year of Mint's Unlimited plan and you'll get $400 off the phone AND $180 off the wireless. In other words, you're getting over 40% off a brand new Android phone and 50% off a full year of one of our favorite unlimited plans

Score $400 off Galaxy S26 phones with new Mint Mobile deal, plus some free wireless