Mint Mobile just quietly dropped one of the best Galaxy S26 deals I've seen yet — over 40% off the phone, heavily discounted wireless

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Mint Mobile is one of my favorite carriers to write about, and it's the one that my partner and I use every day for consistently solid (and affordable) wireless coverage. Naturally, this means that I've been eagerly waiting for Mint to drop its Samsung Galaxy S26 deals, and once again, the T-Mobile-owned carrier didn't disappoint.

Bundle the purchase of the new Galaxy S26 with a year of Mint's Unlimited plan and you'll get $400 off the phone AND $180 off the wireless. In other words, you're getting over 40% off a brand new Android phone and 50% off a full year of one of our favorite unlimited plans.

No trade-in is required, although Mint Mobile is offering up to $200 of additional savings if you do have an old or broken phone that you'd like to send in. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra are also getting the same discount, so take your pick!

Score $400 off Galaxy S26 phones with new Mint Mobile deal, plus some free wireless