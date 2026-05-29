How to use Gemini to track and split group expenses — for FREE!
How To
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
Gemini can track, analyze, and split your shared trip expenses.
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Splitwise is probably the most popular shared expense tracking and splitting app. Instead of paying for the pro version of Splitwise, why not achieve the same results for free with Gemini?
Almost every Android phone comes with Gemini onboard, and those that don't — as well as iOS devices — can install the app for free. With the right set of prompts, you can get accurate results and data sheets, just like a dedicated expense tracking and splitting app would.
Let me show you how to do that.