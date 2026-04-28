The app Splitwise is the best hack to split group trip expenses in 2026
How To
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
This app streamlines your financial tracking for shared group expenses.
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If you've ever been in charge of financial planning or tracking for a shared group expense, you know just how messy, confusing, and sometimes, downright chaotic, it can get.
Whether it's a birthday party you're planning or a road trip with friends, simple note-taking apps don't cut it. Splitwise takes a more organized approach, simplifying the entire experience and making it really easy to know who owes who, and how much.
I found the app to be extremely useful when planning longer trips with a group, especially when traveling abroad.Article continues below