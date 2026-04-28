The app Splitwise is the best hack to split group trip expenses in 2026

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If you've ever been in charge of financial planning or tracking for a shared group expense, you know just how messy, confusing, and sometimes, downright chaotic, it can get.

Whether it's a birthday party you're planning or a road trip with friends, simple note-taking apps don't cut it. Splitwise takes a more organized approach, simplifying the entire experience and making it really easy to know who owes who, and how much.

I found the app to be extremely useful when planning longer trips with a group, especially when traveling abroad.

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