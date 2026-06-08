This open-source app lets you use your Whoop without a monthly fee

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What you need to know

An unofficial open-source app lets Whoop users view fitness data without paying a monthly subscription fee.

The app works fully offline, syncing data locally over Bluetooth without relying on cloud processing.

Users can track strain, sleep, recovery, HRV, and heart rate, similar to the official Whoop app.

A developer has created an open-source app that lets you use a Whoop band without paying a subscription fee.

Ever since the launch of the Fitbit Air, Whoop has faced criticism over its subscription model. The Fitbit Air costs $100, and while Google offers a $10-per-month Google Health subscription, it's completely optional. Whoop, on the other hand, locks access to most of its data and insights behind a subscription. If you stop paying, the band effectively becomes a dead paperweight.

Now, an independent developer has created an unofficial open-source app that lets users access data from their Whoop band without an active subscription. The app works on Android and macOS and allows users to view metrics collected by the band directly on their device.

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According to the developer, the app is designed around a local-first approach and works entirely offline. Data is transferred directly from the Whoop band to the connected device over Bluetooth, without relying on cloud processing.

Like the official Whoop app, it calculates things like daily strain, sleep stages, recovery scores, heart rate variability, and live heart rate data after a few days of use. The app can also import existing health information from Apple Health and even previously collected Whoop data.

Of course, this is an unofficial solution. Installing it currently requires sideloading an APK on Android, which isn't something every user will be comfortable doing. Still, it's an interesting project, especially at a time when many Whoop users have been questioning whether the subscription fee offers enough value compared to newer competitors like Fitbit Air.

It's also worth noting that Whoop does not officially support this approach. In fact, the company reportedly states that using third-party apps like this violates its terms. That said, if you're still interested, you can download the app files from GitHub and try it on your device.

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Android Central's Take

I'm not sure how long this survives before Whoop's legal team starts paying attention, but it's still a fascinating project. I've still got my old Whoop 4.0 sitting around doing nothing, so I'm definitely tempted to give this a shot over the next few days and see how well it works.