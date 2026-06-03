This Fitbit Air hack lets you turn your analog wristwatch into a smartwatch

Click for next article

Many watch enthusiasts are known to "double wrist," which is internet slang for wearing two watches at once, one on each of their two hands. Android Central is no stranger to this practice, with one staff member taking this trend to great heights, ten watches adorned altogether, all for science.

Screenless wearables like the Google Fitbit Air, Whoop, or Polar Loop present as the perfect opportunity to wear two watches without looking silly. One particular Redditor showed off a clever hack to leverage screenless fitness trackers.

With this hack, you can essentially convert your favorite analog watch into a smartwatch without sacrificing the design of the dial. Here's how.