These are the best Fitbit Air bands available at the moment

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The Fitbit Air is Google's non-intrusive wearable, free of distracting screens. From pictures alone, at times it may look like the screenless wearable device is the band itself. That's not the case, however, and you can get one or two of the best Fitbit Air bands to dress it up as the occasion demands.

For now, first-party options are the only available straps for the Fitbit Air. I will be updating this guide periodically, so keep an eye on this space for third-party options once they're available. For now, here are the best Fitbit Air bands you can buy today.

Google offers some excellent — albeit limited — Fitbit Air band options

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