Which Fitbit Air band color should you buy?

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The Google Fitbit Air comes with three types of bands and seven colors overall, with a bonus Stephen Curry variant that costs $30 more than the others. Certain bands share colors, whereas a few of them are unique to a specific band. To simplify your decision-making process when selecting which Fitbit Air band color you should buy, I have listed every single color below.

Check out all the colors of the Fitbit Air bands first, as well as which band types come in each color. Then, you can narrow down which Fitbit Air band to buy.

Every color of the Fitbit Air band and the type of band each color comes in

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