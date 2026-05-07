Google's Fitbit Air is finally here, and it's the screenless fitness band we've been waiting for
News
By Brady Snyder published
The Whoop-style band is $99 and provides passive fitness and health insights.
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What you need to know
- The Google Fitbit Air is a screenless fitness tracker with a low profile designed for constant health monitoring.
- It offers an optical heart rate sensor for 24/7 monitoring, plus red and infrared sensors for SpO2 blood-oxyg