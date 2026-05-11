New Fitbit Air details how it compares to Whoop — and how it actually works
Google's Fitbit Air appears slimmer and more minimal than rival fitness bands.
What you need to know
- Fitbit Air is much slimmer and lighter than Whoop while still promising up to a week of battery life.
- The tracker uses LED light patterns and double-tap gestures to show battery status and dismiss alarms.
- Fitbit Air costs $99 and pre-orders before May 25 also include a $35 Google Store credit.
Last week, Google officially revealed the Fitbit Air, its direct competitor to Whoop, and now, ahead of its availability later this month, more details about its size, design, and gestures have surfaced.
At first glance, the Fitbit Air looks similar to other screenless fitness trackers, with just a fabric band wrapping around the wrist and the tracker sitting underneath. Demo units are now live at various Google Store locations, and a Reddit user has shared photos comparing the Fitbit Air side by side with a Whoop band.
From the image, the Fitbit Air looks noticeably slimmer, almost half the size of the Whoop. The photos also give us a better look at the Fitbit Air's Performance Loop band in real life. Considering Google is claiming up to a week of battery life in a much slimmer form factor, things are looking pretty promising so far.