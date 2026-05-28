Motorola Razr 2026 vs. Razr 2024: Is it finally time to upgrade?
Buying-Guides
By Roydon Cerejo published
The 2026 Motorola Razr features big upgrades over the 2024 model but the latter now costs half as much, and that changes everything.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Motorola Razr 2026
The most popular Razr
Motorola states that the base Razr has been its most popular model so far, which is why it gets the most color variants in the series. Compared to the 2024 Razr, you get an improved ultrawide camera, SoC, and battery capacity. But it's also $100 more and the base storage has gone down to 128GB, which makes its value questionable.
Pros
- Improved MediaTek Dimensity 7450X SoC
- Larger 4,800mAh battery capacity
- Upgraded 50MP ultrawide lens
- Android 16 with three years of Android OS upgrades
- New colors and finishes are cool
Cons
- $100 higher starting price than 2025 model
- No solid dust proofing
- Downgraded 128GB base storage
Motorola Razr 2024