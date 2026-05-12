Motorola Razr Plus 2026 vs. Razr Plus 2025: Differences you can't see

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Better hardware and longer support, but a notable price increase to get them.

But before you make a hasty decision, let's check out all the main differences between the Razr Plus 2025 and the Razr Plus 2026 to see which is most worth your money.

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The design stays mostly the same

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Motorola Razr Plus 2026 cover screen

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Holding both the Razr Plus 2026 and 2025 models side by side reveals no obvious differences. They both have the same exquisitely curved edges that feel great to hold, make the phone easy to unfold, and while the 2025 model sports shiny sides, the 2026 model swaps those out for a smudge-free matte finish. Both the cover and inner displays are identical in size, and even the camera modules look the same, despite sporting different hardware under the hood.

Even the dimensions are identical, something that's particularly awesome for existing Razr Plus owners, as you don't even need to swap out the case. Both phones even have the same weight, but that's actually an impressive feat of engineering on Motorola's part.

That's because the Razr Plus 2026 includes a 12.5% larger battery compared to the Razr Plus 2025, which would usually make the phone weigh a bit more, but Motorola swapped out the aluminum hinge with a titanium one for 2026. Not only does titanium lower the weight, but it also improves the overall durability of the phone over the long haul, making this a doubly great improvement.

Motorola Razr Plus 2026 vs. Razr Plus 2025: Specs