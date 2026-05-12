Motorola Razr Plus 2026 vs. Razr Plus 2025: Differences you can't see
Better hardware and longer support, but a notable price increase to get them.
Don't fix it if it ain't broke
The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 keeps the familiar Razr design language, including that gorgeous and incredibly useful front display, but improves durability with a new titanium hinge, camera upgrades (including an ultrawide camera), a notably larger battery, and one additional year of security updates.
Pros
- Same good performance as last year
- Even better build quality
- Improved 10-bit displays
- Five years of promised software updates
- Ultrawide camera and improved main sensor
- 500mAh larger battery
Cons
- Mid-range processor at a premium price
- Only one color choice
- Higher price
Last year, but not last gear
The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 features the same processor, RAM, storage, and overall design as the 2026 model, all for a lot less than this year's tech costs. You'll have to forego the ultrawide camera and will have one year fewer updates, but it's hard to argue with saving hundreds of dollars.
Pros
- Much lower price (especially with a deal)
- Good everyday performance
- Great selection of colors
- Cover display is the best in the business
- Solid camera quality
- Good battery life and very fast charging speed
Cons
- Mid-range processor at a premium price
- No ultrawide camera
- Only three years of software updates left
The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 is the middle child of the family, and it's feeling more like it every year. While the low and high-end Razr models are getting special FIFA edition releases, new entries, and a few other boosts, the Razr Plus 2026 is quietly improving things without much fanfare.
That last part is particularly important because while Motorola isn't redefining the Razr lineup's design or spec sheets in huge ways this year, the 2026 model is an improvement. That being said, Razr Plus 2025 deals make last year's phone substantially cheaper, so the improvements made this year likely won't outweigh the big difference in price.
But before you make a hasty decision, let's check out all the main differences between the Razr Plus 2025 and the Razr Plus 2026 to see which is most worth your money.
The design stays mostly the same
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Holding both the Razr Plus 2026 and 2025 models side by side reveals no obvious differences. They both have the same exquisitely curved edges that feel great to hold, make the phone easy to unfold, and while the 2025 model sports shiny sides, the 2026 model swaps those out for a smudge-free matte finish. Both the cover and inner displays are identical in size, and even the camera modules look the same, despite sporting different hardware under the hood.
Even the dimensions are identical, something that's particularly awesome for existing Razr Plus owners, as you don't even need to swap out the case. Both phones even have the same weight, but that's actually an impressive feat of engineering on Motorola's part.
That's because the Razr Plus 2026 includes a 12.5% larger battery compared to the Razr Plus 2025, which would usually make the phone weigh a bit more, but Motorola swapped out the aluminum hinge with a titanium one for 2026. Not only does titanium lower the weight, but it also improves the overall durability of the phone over the long haul, making this a doubly great improvement.