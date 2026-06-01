4 Google Health app customizations I use to make the app truly personal

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The long-awaited Google Health rebrand is here, and not everyone likes it. In fact, the sentiment regarding the fresh Google Health app is so negative that Google put out a support document highlighting the bugs it's already squashed, and confirming that it is "committed to continuing to listen to feedback, add new capabilities, and fix existing issues, while being transparent with our users." There are bad reviews criticizing the redesign on the App Store and Google Play Store.

I've been using the new app design, formerly the Fitbit app, since the Public Preview launched last year. If you aren't satisfied with the new Google Health app, there are steps you can take to improve the experience. There's quite a bit of room for customization available in the Google Health app, and these are the four things you should do first.

Edit your focus tiles

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The new Google Health app puts focus tiles front and center. These are snapshots of individual data points, like your steps, distance, or calories burned. Tapping a focus tile opens a full-screen view of that metric, and you can see more data about the data point in day, week, month, three-month, and year views. The problem is that only four of those focus tiles fit on the homepage at once by default — the rest of the room is reserved for the Google Health feature, which you'll only see with a subscription.

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