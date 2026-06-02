A Pixel Watch 5 may have leaked from the most unlikely place yet

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An alleged Pixel Watch 5 was reportedly found on the ocean floor near St. Martin.

Photos shared online show “Google” and “Pixel Watch 5” branding, along with references to SpO2, EDA, heart-rate tracking, UWB, and IP68 water resistance.

Unlike most early prototypes hidden inside bulky cases, the leaked watch appears remarkably complete and close to a retail-ready product.

Google’s next smartwatch may have just leaked in the strangest way possible, and no, it wasn’t left behind in a coffee shop or spotted in a blurry subway photo. Instead, what appears to be an unreleased Pixel Watch 5 was allegedly found sitting at the bottom of the ocean.

The bizarre story started when Gearbox Software co-founder Randy Pitchford shared photos on X, claiming a friend discovered the smartwatch while scuba diving near the Caribbean island of St. Martin. According to Pitchford, the watch was recovered underwater and still appeared to be partially functional despite an apparently drained battery.

A friend of mine found this watch a few days ago ~underwater~ when he was scuba diving near the island of St. Martin. He noted that the reverse of the watch indicates that it is a Google Pixel 5, which has not yet been announced, let alone released. It seems to be fine. The face… pic.twitter.com/Mnenov1sFEMay 31, 2026

That alone would make this one of the weirdest gadget leaks in recent memory. But it’s the photos that have really captured the Android community’s attention.

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Key specs revealed

The images reveal a smartwatch that appears to be very similar to Google’s existing Pixel Watch lineup. More importantly, the rear casing seems to be clearly labeled with both “Google” and “Pixel Watch 5.” There are also a few health and connectivity elements mentioned around the sensor housing, including SpO2 monitoring, EDA, a heart-rate sensor, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support. The back panel also references IP68 water resistance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Randy Pitchford / X) (Image credit: Randy Pitchford / X)

If this story sounds strangely familiar, it’s because Google’s smartwatch leaks have a habit of showing up in unexpected places. Back in 2022, months before the first Pixel Watch was officially announced, a prototype was reportedly left behind at a restaurant in the U.S. Photos later shared with Android Central gave the world its first real look at Google’s long-rumored wearable, complete with its signature domed display and rotating crown. The incident quickly drew comparisons to Apple’s infamous lost iPhone 4 prototype saga.

Somehow, this latest leak is even better than that tale. Unlike the restaurant prototype, the alleged Pixel Watch 5 appears to have survived a long stint in the water. Even more surprisingly, the device appears to be pretty complete. Most of the early leaks of unreleased hardware are camouflaged in bulky protective shells to mask their look. This watch appears much more like a finished product than an engineering sample.

There’s no official word yet from Google on a successor to the Pixel Watch 4, and no one outside of Google can definitively say whether the watch found in the ocean is real. The company has not issued any public comments, and the device could always be a well-made fake. Still, several details shown in the images line up with what you would expect from a real Pixel Watch prototype, which is why the leak has gained so much traction so quickly.

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Adding another twist, Pitchford later claimed that, thanks to the “magic of the internet,” he managed to identify the owner of the watch and that efforts were underway to return it. That means the alleged prototype might end up back in somebody’s hands as mysteriously as it vanished.

Android Central's Take

I like this leak better than most carefully planned teaser campaigns. If the watch is real, then the apparent survival through an underwater jaunt is a positive sign for those buyers concerned about durability. But you have to wonder how Google is always in the middle of these strange prototype stories. A restaurant prototype was rare enough in 2022, but an unreleased smartwatch allegedly washing up on the ocean floor seems like something straight out of a tech-themed treasure hunt. At this rate, Google may spend as much time tracking its hardware as it does building it.