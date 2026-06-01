Samsung's 1TB portable T9 SSD just scored a rare discount at Amazon — score 1TB of storage for $0.25 per gig

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The current RAM crisis isn't going away any time soon, but if you're looking for a deal on a portable storage device today, you're in luck. At this very moment, Amazon is carving 13% off the 1TB T9 SSD by Samsung, knocking the price down to $249.99 for a limited time. That amounts to around $0.25 per gig!

This compact SSD comes with 1TB of storage capacity, lightning-fast transfer speeds, and an advanced thermal cooling system that eliminates any risk of overheating with heavy use. Sure, that $250 price point is still more expensive than the SSD was a year ago, but given the price gouging we've been seeing on storage devices lately, any discount is worth celebrating.