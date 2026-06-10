This external SSD is my must-have iPhone 17 Pro accessory — here's why

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There's no shortage of ways to manage your data, whether it's an external SSD or HDD, a home NAS server, or buying a higher-storage variant of your phone. I have a DiskStation DS1823xs+ that stores over 150TB of my data, but when I'm on the go, I rely on external SSDs.

TeamGroup does a great job in this area, and its X2 Max is what I predominantly use while traveling. It resembles a USB flash drive, but it houses an SSD, and it has both USB-C and USB-A connectors, allowing me to connect it to just about any device. And coming in at $149 for the 1TB variant, it's a decent choice if you want a fast external drive.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If you want a drive that attaches to your phone, you should take a look at the PD20M. The key benefit to this external SSD is that it securely attaches to your iPhone — or any Android phone with a magnetic case. I have the 2TB model of the drive, and it currently costs $233 on Amazon, which is $60 more than what it launched at two years ago; you don't need me to tell you that all storage and memory drives have inflated prices these days.

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I used a half-dozen of these MagSafe drives over the last two years, and I like the PD20M the most because of its size. At just 8.2mm and 40g, it is thin and light, and the build quality is decent. The drive is made out of plastic, and while it isn't anywhere as durable as LaCie's Rugged SSD4, it held its own in everyday usage.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There is some flex to the housing when you squeeze it, but after six months of extensive use, I didn't see any issues with the build quality. The only omission in my point of view is ingress protection — having any kind of resistance to dust or water ingress would have made it a much better choice for outdoor use.