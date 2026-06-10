Prime Day storage deals start now — score early discounts on SSD, NAS, and more

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The prices on memory and storage devices are at an all-time high, and with the growing demands of AI infrastructure, the crisis is unlikely to go away any time soon. That being said, it's not all bad news, as Amazon is currently slashing prices on a bunch of popular external storage devices ahead of Prime Day 2026.

Whether you need a portable SSD for on-the-go file management or a powerful NAS for Plex, I've dropped a selection of my favorite active storage deals below. Some of these devices might drop the price of external storage down to $0.20 per GB or less, so take a look and see what you can find.

Sure, prices might get even lower when Prime Day officially kicks off on June 23rd, but for folks who don't want to wait, these are some of the most cost-effective storage solutions on the web today. Didn't find what you were looking for? Check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new storage deals to this list as we approach the big sale.

SSD and flash drive deals

NAS deals