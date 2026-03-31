Amazon is slashing up to 20% off NAS servers for World Backup Day — don't miss these storage deals
The Big Spring Sale ends tonight, so don't wait.
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It's no secret that storage has become increasingly expensive in recent months, so I'm quick to report NAS deals whenever I find them. Unfortunately, discounts on these storage systems are pretty rare, and it takes an event like Amazon's Big Spring Sale to uncover the truly hefty deals.
Case in point: Amazon is slashing up to 20% OFF UGREEN and Terramaster NAS servers for home. The problem is that the sale is set to expire tonight, March 31st, which means you might only have a few hours to take advantage of these deals before they're gone for good (or at least until the next Prime Day in July).
To make life easier, I've gathered a selection of my favorite NAS deals from the sale below, with some storage systems going for as little as $175.99. Take a look and see if anything catches your eye. Unfamiliar with the ins and outs of NAS (network-attached storage)? We have a lot of content that should break down the basics for you.
My favorite NAS deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale
UGREEN DH2300 2-Bay NAS: $219.99 $175.99 at Amazon
Perfect for beginners, this intuitive 2-bay NAS supports up to 64TB of storage and comes with fast transfer speeds, powerful encryption, and compatibility with a wide variety of devices. Grab this starter NAS during Amazon's Big Spring Sale and you'll only pay $175.99!
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UGREEN DXP4800 4-Bay NAS: $729.99 $583.99 at Amazon
With a capacity of up to 144TB, the UGREEN DXP4800 is a balanced NAS that's perfect for efficient back-ups and high-tech encryption. Pick up the 4-bay model today and you'll score a straight 20% discount.
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UGREEN DXP480T Plus SSD NAS: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon
If you're interested in a diskless NAS, the UGREEN NAS DXP480T might be the system for you. Currently 20% off at Amazon, this all-flash SSD NAS delivers incredibly fast download speeds with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and up to 32TB of storage capacity.
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Terramaster F6-424 Max: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon
We gave the 4-bay Terramaster 424 Max a 4.5/5-star rating when we reviewed it last year, and now you can get the 6-bay version with a rare 20% discount if you shop at Amazon today. That's a return to the lowest price ever recorded for the storage system!
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UGREEN DXP8800 8-Bay NAS: $1,509.99 $1,209.99 at Amazon
If only the largest file management system will do, check out this deal that carves 20% off the DXP8800 NAS from UGREEN. This 8-bay server supports a max storage capacity of up to 256TB, plus you get a powerful processor and all of the comprehensive encryption features that have made UGREEN famous in the NAS arena.