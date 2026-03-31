Amazon is slashing up to 20% off NAS servers for World Backup Day — don't miss these storage deals

Deals
By published

The Big Spring Sale ends tonight, so don't wait.

UGREEN DXP2800 2-bay NAS server review
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It's no secret that storage has become increasingly expensive in recent months, so I'm quick to report NAS deals whenever I find them. Unfortunately, discounts on these storage systems are pretty rare, and it takes an event like Amazon's Big Spring Sale to uncover the truly hefty deals. 

Case in point: Amazon is slashing up to 20% OFF UGREEN and Terramaster NAS servers for home. The problem is that the sale is set to expire tonight, March 31st, which means you might only have a few hours to take advantage of these deals before they're gone for good (or at least until the next Prime Day in July). 

My favorite NAS deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

UGREEN DH2300 2-Bay NAS: $219.99$175.99 at Amazon

UGREEN DH2300 2-Bay NAS: $219.99 $175.99 at Amazon

Perfect for beginners, this intuitive 2-bay NAS supports up to 64TB of storage and comes with fast transfer speeds, powerful encryption, and compatibility with a wide variety of devices. Grab this starter NAS during Amazon's Big Spring Sale and you'll only pay $175.99!

Read moreRead less
View Deal
UGREEN DXP4800 4-Bay NAS:$729.99$583.99 at Amazon

UGREEN DXP4800 4-Bay NAS: $729.99 $583.99 at Amazon

With a capacity of up to 144TB, the UGREEN DXP4800 is a balanced NAS that's perfect for efficient back-ups and high-tech encryption. Pick up the 4-bay model today and you'll score a straight 20% discount.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
UGREEN DXP480T Plus SSD NAS: $999.99$799.99 at Amazon

UGREEN DXP480T Plus SSD NAS: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a diskless NAS, the UGREEN NAS DXP480T might be the system for you. Currently 20% off at Amazon, this all-flash SSD NAS delivers incredibly fast download speeds with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and up to 32TB of storage capacity.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Terramaster F6-424 Max: $999.99$799.99 at Amazon

Terramaster F6-424 Max: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

We gave the 4-bay Terramaster 424 Max a 4.5/5-star rating when we reviewed it last year, and now you can get the 6-bay version with a rare 20% discount if you shop at Amazon today. That's a return to the lowest price ever recorded for the storage system!

Read moreRead less
View Deal
UGREEN DXP8800 8-Bay NAS: $1,509.99$1,209.99 at Amazon

UGREEN DXP8800 8-Bay NAS: $1,509.99 $1,209.99 at Amazon

If only the largest file management system will do, check out this deal that carves 20% off the DXP8800 NAS from UGREEN. This 8-bay server supports a max storage capacity of up to 256TB, plus you get a powerful processor and all of the comprehensive encryption features that have made UGREEN famous in the NAS arena.

Read moreRead less