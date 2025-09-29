I'm a huge fan of this MagSafe portable SSD - and at this price, I might buy another

One of the biggest complaints about phones nowadays are the exorbitant prices that companies charge just to get a bit of extra internal storage. This is especially true now that microSD cards are practically non-existent on even the best Android phones. However, thanks to external SSDs like the K20 Mini from ORICO, you can quickly offload pictures or videos in a snap, and ahead of Amazon's 'Big Deal Days' event, the 1TB version is on sale for under $100.

In recent months, you might have noticed more of these portable SSD solutions tailored to phones begin appearing. As someone who is constantly testing different emulators or trying to offload pictures, having a slim and lightweight portable SSD has been absolutely divine. But there are a few other features of the ORICO K20 Mini that I've been rather enjoying, least of which is the built-in MagSafe compatibility.

ORICO 1TB Magnetic External SSD: $109.99 $99.99 at Amazon The days of your phone featuring a microSD are long gone, and have been for quite some time. However, accessories like the K20 Mini from ORICO look to pick up the mantle, and for less than $100, this is a must have for just about everyone.

✅Recommended if: You want a quick and easy way to expand your phone's storage, without solely needing to rely on your phone's internal storage and/or the cloud.

❌Skip this deal if: You like the idea of what the K20 Mini offers, but it's still just a bit too expensive for your budget.

Until recently, the only way I could reliably use the K20 Mini with Android phones was to either use a MagSafe case or to slap an adapter to the back of a non-MagSafe case. Thankfully, the Pixel 10 lineup has mostly arrived (we're still waiting on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold), which includes the necessary magnets to use these kinds of accessories without needing adapters. Hopefully, other companies will soon follow suit, but at least there are workarounds at my disposal.

In addition to the ultra slim design, the K20 Mini is also fairly rugged thanks to its Aluminum Alloy shell that doesn't interfere with your phone's signal, while also being able to withstand a few bumps and bruises. Plus, ORICO's portable SSD can reach up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds and includes a compatible cable in the box.

ORICO offers the K20 Mini in three different sizes, ranging from 512GB to 2TB, but for just under $100, the 1TB offers the best bang for the buck of the trio. We suspect this deal won't last forever, so if you're you want something to help you forget about wanting a microSD card slot, take the K20 Mini for a spin.