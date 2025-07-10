Earn MAJOR savings on two of the best 1TB USB-C flash drives this Prime Day

Smartphone cameras have such high resolutions these days that it's easy to fill up your phone memory without even realizing it. Err on the side of frugality and store your data on a cheap little USB-C flash drive instead of a paid cloud storage service.

I know 1TB sounds like a crazy amount of storage, but that's the point. Instead of having a recurring bill charged to your account each month, all you have to do is buy one of these filthy cheap 1TB USB-C flash drives this Prime Day and you're set for life! The SSK Solid State Dual Thumb Drive is only $59.49 on Amazon, whereas the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is a whopping 41% off on Amazon, bringing it down to $64.99.

A thumb drive has many advantages. For one, you don't need access to the internet to view your files. They are also quicker to copy data to and from, and can be taken anywhere easily as they're so small. Some USB-C thumb drives are even dual-port ones, so you can effortlessly plug them into phones as well as computers.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive: was $109.49 now $64.99 at Amazon SanDisk needs no introduction. It is a brand that has been king of the hill for a long time. The SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive is an absolute steal for the price. This USB 3.2 Gen 1 thumb drive delivers 400MB/s read and 350MB/s write speeds. It isn't as quick as the SSK option, but you do get a slew of lovely colors like black, purple, blue, green, peach, mint, and more.

✅Recommended if: You need a 1TB USB-C thumb drive with quick read and write speeds as well as a secondary USB-A port.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a more rugged, waterproof thumb drive.

Between the two options, the SSK 1TB USB 3.2 Gen2 Solid State Dual Type C+A Thumb Drive is clearly the superior deal. Not only is it cheaper, but it is also a better product overall. A USB3.2 Gen2 solid state thumb drive with both Type-A and Type-C ports — as well as lightning fast 550MB/s read and 500MB/s write speeds — is easily the best USB-C thumb drive money can buy, period.

However, if you're not keen on the brand and want something more familiar (and prettier), the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive is a really decent alternative. Either way, you get to add a ton of extra storage to your smartphone without having to make monthly payments to some sort of cloud storage service.