The 'best value' NAS for Plex just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon — but the deal ends tomorrow

It's no secret that TerraMaster makes some of the best NAS servers on the market, but it's unusual to see great deals outside of sales and major shopping events. Or is it? While I was scouring the web today in search of Android discounts to cover, I discovered that Amazon was quietly pairing the top-rated TerraMaster F4-423 (4-bay) server with a $69 coupon, you just need to check the Apply button before you add it to your cart.

It's the biggest discount that the 4-bay version of this best NAS for Plex has ever received from Amazon, but you could easily miss it if you aren't being particularly vigilant. The problem is that the coupon expires on February 7th at midnight EST, so act fast if you're trying to upgrade your storage setup.

TerraMaster F4-423 4-Bay NAS storage server: $459.99 $390.99 with coupon at Amazon Ready to master your storage needs with one of the best NAS servers around? Pick up TerraMaster's 4-bay F4-423 from Amazon today and you'll be eligible for a $69 coupon. Just be sure to apply the discount before you check out! If you don't need four bays, you can also pick up the 2-bay server and enjoy a $45 discount.

As described in our detailed 4.5/5-star review, the TerraMaster F4-423 has some of the best hardware in its class, coming complete with a Celeron N5095 quad-core processor, Dual 2.5GbE Ethernet connectivity, and 80TB of total raw capacity. You also get an HDMI port on the back and a built-in M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot if you need to add more memory.

Sure, the F4-423 isn't the absolute best NAS server ever built (and it's recently been supplanted by the newer TerrMaster F4-424 Max), but if you're looking for a slightly more-affordable storage solution, the value here is unmatched. We're unlikely to see another NAS deal of this caliber until the spring sales kick off, so if you're ready to drop some cash today, now's your chance.