The best NAS deals of April 2025: up to $140 off TerraMaster, Synology, and more

Network attached storage servers are the perfect solution if you have a large library of files to manage, but NAS deals can be few and far between. It also doesn't help that NAS servers are generally quite expensive, and with new tariffs and other price increases coming down the pipeline all the time, you're not the only one on the lookout for a good discount.

Fortunately, there are always a few deals scattered around if you know where to look, and I've collected some of the best offers on the web below. Whether you need the best NAS for Plex streaming or a no-frills NAS for home use, keep reading for all of the best NAS deals available today. Didn't find anything? Check back later, I'll keep adding new discounts every month.

My top NAS deals

TerraMaster F4-424 Pro: $699.99 $559.99 with coupon at Amazon Head to Amazon now and you can score a whopping $140 off the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro, a powerful 4-bay NAS with ultra-fast transfer speeds, 32GB DDR5 RAM, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and more. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the product page to receive the savings.

UGREEN NASync 4-Bay Desktop NAS: $699.99 $594.99 at Amazon Currently 15% off at Amazon, this 4-Bay NAS from UGREEN boasts a staggering 112TB capacity, 12th Gen 5-Core Intel processor, and transfer speeds of up to 1,250MB/s. You also get a two-year warranty. The only catch is that this discount is exclusive to Prime members, but you can always sign up for the 30-day free trial if you just want the savings today.

Synology 4-Bay NAS DiskStation DS923+: $642.99 $599.99 at Newegg A great choice if you're looking for a Plex server, the DiskStation DS923+ is a powerful option with great Ryzen hardware, a bunch of useful software features, and two M.2 slots. Grab this NAS server from Newegg and you'll score a nice $43 discount.

TerraMaster F2-423 2-Bay NAS: $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon Perfect for NAS newcomers, the F2-423 by TerraMaster comes with some easy-to-use software features, 4GB of expandable RAM, and fast transfer speeds with a 40TB capacity. Head to Amazon now and you'll save 20% on your purchase.

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus 8-Bay NAS: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon Absurdly lightweight and powerful, the F8 SSD Plus is a beast of NAS technology, coming complete with transfer speeds of 1,024MB/s alongside 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM. Buy the palm-sized device from Amazon today and you'll score a $100 discount, knocking the price back to its lowest point ever.

Asustor AS3304T Drivestor 4 Pro Gen2 4-Bay NAS: $397 $339 at Walmart The second-generation Drivestor 4 Pro by Asustor boasts an upgraded CPU with 1.7 GHz speeds and 2GB of 2GB DDR4 RAM. It's not a huge discount, but you can get a nice $58 off the NAS if you order through Walmart today.

Synology 1-Bay DiskStation DS-124: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon If you want to keep things simple, Synology's 1-Bay DiskStation DS-124 is a lightweight NAS server with advanced data protection, easy-to-use software, and a two-year warranty guaranteed. Purchase the cheap NAS through Amazon today and you'll score an additional $30 off.