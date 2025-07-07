These external SSDs are delightfully different — and they're on sale

There's no shortage of options if you want an external SSD, and a new entrant called Aiffro is looking to break its way into this category. The P10 Plus and P30 have interesting features, but they're at the costlier end of the scale as these products go.

The 512GB model of the P10 Plus magnetic SSD starts at $99, and it is down to $85 on Amazon. The 3-in-1 P30 is an interesting SSD that lets you connect other devices with ease, and the 1TB model is now available for $135 on Amazon.

Let's start with the P10 Plus; the magnetic SSD attaches securely to the back of your phone, and it connects via USB-C. I like that Aiffro included a magnetic ring in the package, so if you don't have a phone with a magnetic case, you can use the included accessory to attach it securely.

The magnetic SSD uses the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard and has the entire 20Gbps bandwidth available, and I didn't have any issues moving photos and videos from my phones to the P10 Plus. It goes up to 2,000MB/s, but given that most machines don't have the Gen 2x2 protocol, you'll see 1,000MB/s in actual use — which is more than adequate.

The only issue I have with the P10 Plus is that the included USB-C to USB-C cable is a little too short, so it is a bit of a hassle to plug it into the iPhone 16 Pro Max — I had to use another cable to connect it. This isn't an issue with the Lightning to USB-C cable provided in the box, and I don't really get why the brand couldn't have bundled a USB-C to USB-C cable of the same length.

Anyway, outside of that quibble, I didn't see any problems using the P10 Plus with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Vivo X200 Pro. It has a thickness of just 6.5mm and a weight of 41g, and you get a cloth carrying bag that makes it easy to take it anywhere.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Switching over to the P30, it is positioned as a 3-in-1 SSD, and it is pretty unique. It has a standard USB-C connector that lets you plug the drive into a phone, tablet, or Windows/macOS machine, and there are two additional USB-C ports: one acts as USB PD in, giving you the ability to charge your phone while the SSD is connected. The other USB-C port lets you slot in a mic and record to the SSD, a nifty addition.

The P30 goes up to 1,000MB/s reads and writes like most external SSDs, and coming in at 19g, it is one of the thinnest and lightest drives I used — I have regular flash drivers that are bigger. It is a pretty good solution if you're looking to shoot ProRes or Dolby Vision footage and need an external drive, and the metal chassis is built to last.

The P30 is available in 1TB and 2TB sizes, and starts at $135 right now. The P10 Plus is what I used a majority of the time, and that model can be bought for $85 as of writing.