Here are five fabulous 100W USB-C cables priced under $10

Only the best USB-C cables should be used to charge devices. Low-quality cables can actually be fire hazards, so it's essential to know what you're buying. This is why trustworthy brands play a pivotal role in the USB-C cable world.

Extremely fast charging speeds that easily exceed 65W to 100W are rising in popularity these days. To ensure you actually get the fastest possible speed, invest in a 5A 100W USB-C cable to serve as one cable that works with everything.

While high-grade USB-C cables can sometimes get expensive, these five excellent Type-C wires from well-reputed brands all cost below $100 during Prime Day sales. In fact, all of us at Android Central have tried and tested all of the featured cables and can attest to their high standards. So pick one of these epic deals while stock lasts.

INIU 100W USB-C Cable (6.6ft, 2-Pack): was $12.99 now $8.98 at Amazon Much like Anker's offering, the INIU 100W USB-C to USB-C cable is also made of a braided nylon material that's highly durable and doesn't break. Pick from black, blue, green, red, and white colorways, depending on what you fancy. This is the 6.6ft variant, making it a superior deal compared to Anker's two-pack. There are 1ft and 3.3ft options available.

UGREEN Uno 100W Cable (6.6ft): was $12.99 now $8.98 at Amazon The 6.6ft UGREEN Uno 100W Cable is a little different as it comes with a built-in display on one of the connectors. The screen doesn't do much besides adding character thanks to the cutesy emoji, but it's a super cheap, fun purchase. This one's a nylon braided cable too, plus it also comes in 1.6ft, 3.3ft, and 10ft options.

JSAUX 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable (2-Pack, 6.6ft): was $8.99 now $6.79 at Amazon JSAUX's 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable is the best value buy on this list, and probably all of Amazon during this Prime Day. You get two rugged nylon braided 100W Type-C cables for less than $7. Available color variants include multiple shades of red, blue, black, green, and pink. This set features the 6.6ft version, but you can downsize to 3.3ft or upsize to 10ft if you want.

After you've snagged a great deal on a 100W USB-C cable, be sure to check out other deals on chargers, power banks, and the like.

If you're on the lookout for a great portable power bank, I recently tested an awesome one from INIU called the Pocket Rocket P50. Priced below $30, the P50 is the world's smallest 45W power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity. Be sure to check out that Prime Day deal over here if you're interested.