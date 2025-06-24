There's finally a power bank with a retractable USB-C cable — and it's on sale ahead of Prime Day

I use Baseus' retractable USB-C to USB-C cable every single day to charge my phones and accessories, and what I like the most about it is that it retracts tidily into its chassis when I'm done using it. Baseus is now starting to integrate retractable charging cables into more of its products, starting with its latest power bank.

The Enercore Power Bank has a 20,000mAh battery and charges at 67W, and its defining feature is a 2.3ft (0.7 meter) retractable USB-C cable that's built into the chassis. Having a built-in cable makes things so much more convenient when using a power bank, and the retractable design is just an added bonus.

The power bank costs $59, but you can get it for just $44 on Amazon by stacking the 10% coupon on the listing page along with the code FHY9S2RU, which unlocks an additional 15% discount.

Baseus Enercore 20,000mAh 67W Power Bank: was $59 now $44 at Amazon The Enercore Power Bank comes in a familiar design, and it does a good job charging phones, tablets, and other accessories. Having a retractable cable integrated into the power bank makes it significantly easier to use, and you can get it at $44 with the code FHY9S2RU alongside the coupon on the page.

✅Recommended if: You need a large power bank with good charging potential and ease of use. The retractable USB-C cable means you don't have to dig around in your bag to locate a cable, and it does an effective job charging devices at up to 67W.

❌Skip this deal if: You want more than two USB-C charging ports.

I used all the power banks Baseus released until now, and the Enercore shares a similar design with reliable build quality. The blue design is a little more distinctive than the gunmetal grey that's standard on most power banks, and while it picks up smudges, it isn't too glossy.

There's a built-in panel that shows remaining battery level, and the main attraction is the retractable USB-C cable that's tucked into the top of the Enercore. It doesn't stick out, and the USB-C connector has a magnet that ensures it stays attached to the chassis when you don't need the cable.

The cable goes up to 2.3 feet when fully extended, and it has four different lengths, so if you've got your phone next to the power bank, you don't need to extend it all the way. The flat cable has a tangle-free design, and it has been reliable in the week I used it — I tested it with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, 9 Pro XL, Vivo X200 Ultra, X200 Pro, and Honor Magic V3.

The retractable cable delivers up to a 67W charge over the USB PD protocol, and it has the standard power profiles: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/3A (27W), 12V/3A (36W), 15V/3A (45W), and 20V/3.35A (67W). The 20,000mAh battery ensures you can easily charge phones twice, and it delivers an efficiency of just over 60% — a decent showing in this category.

In addition to the retractable cable, you get a standard USB-C slot that can be used to charge a secondary device at up to 45W. This ports acts as the input, so you'll have to plug in a cable to charge the internal 20,000mAh battery. I didn't see any issues with overheating or charging various phones and accessories, and the Enercore has been just as reliable as its immediate rivals.

It is a decent recommendation at $59, but with the deal bringing the price down to $44, there's just no reason not to pick it up if you're interested in a new power bank.