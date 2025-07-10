In this day and age, having a good wall adapter is absolutely vital, and you can honestly never have too many. Anker has never failed me yet, and I'm such a fan of the Anker Laptop charger that I bought a couple of months ago. Unfortunately, I purchased it at full price, which I kind of regret now that this Prime Day deal just knocked off 30%.

For Prime Day, the Anker Laptop Charger drops down from its normal $99.99 price tag to just $69, which is pretty nice. And you're pretty much getting a bundle with an included high-performance 240W USB-C cable, which is honestly a pretty sweet deal.

Save 30% Anker Laptop Charger 140W: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon A good charger can set you back quite a bit, which is why a 30% deal on a $100 charger isn't something you wanna miss out on. Anker is one of the best, and this charger is worth every penny.

✅Recommended if: You want a compact and smart wall adapter with multiple high-power charging ports, quick enough for smartphones and many laptops.

❌Skip this deal if: I honestly can't think of a good reason not to take advantage of this deal, unless you just don't like Anker or good chargers.

Charge literally all the things

(Image credit: Anker)

A four-port charger that reaches speeds of up to 140W? For most people, that's more than enough to charge up multiple smartphones, even with the power distribution between each port in use. One USB-C port is perfect for laptops and higher-power devices, while two USB-C ports can simultaneously charge up to a total of 140W (up to 70W per port). Have to charge three devices? You still get up to 140W between the ports (65W + 45W + 30W).

Putting that into perspective, the OnePlus 13 is one of the fastest-charging Android phones in North America, and it supports top speeds of 100W. I have the Razr Ultra 2025, which charges at 68W, and most Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, charge at either 25W or 45W. This Anker charger is more than enough for most users.

Beyond fast charging, it features a cool display that shows the actual charging speed in real-time per port, and it includes temperature monitoring with a cooling mode to prevent overheating. And for good measure, the display also features a cute emoticon that indicates when the charger is idle.

Super-fast charging, multiple ports, a display, and a portable design? You really can't ask for more, especially at this price.

Today's best Anker Laptop Charger (140W) with USB-C Cable deals $99.99 View Deal

For everything on Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate shopping guide.