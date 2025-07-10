This 163W car charger has TWO retractable USB-C cables, and it's 40% off right now
Baseus' VR2 Max is the ultimate car charging accessory.
I'll admit that I didn't pay much attention to my car charger; it did the job and had two ports, and that was all I needed. But then Baseus came along and showcased what it can do in this category; the PrimeTrip VR2 Max is designed to take things to a whole new level, thanks to 163W of power delivery and four charging ports in total.
But what I like the most is that the charger comes with two retractable cables. I recently used a UGREEN car charger that has a built-in retractable cable and thought that was cool, but it isn't as good as what Baseus is offering. Oh, and the best part? The VR2 Max is down to just $29 right now, a sizeable 40% discount on its $49 retail price. Need other tech? See everything on sale now at Amazon.
Honestly, there are very few products that are as easy to recommend as this one. The inclusion of two retractable USB-C cables makes all the difference, and if you need a new car charger, you should just get this.
✅Recommended if: You want a car charger that's designed to deal with cable clutter. Both retractable USB-C cables tuck into the body of the charger when not in use.
❌Skip this deal if: You don't need as many charging ports.
Alternative deal: UGREEN 90W Retractable Car Charger — $27 on Amazon
Look, I can talk about the power budget and go into detail on how the four ports allocate the 163W available, and how the USB-C1 port goes up to 67W. But I don't need to do all that; all you need to know about this car charger is that it has two retractable USB-C cables — each extending to 31.5 inches — and they neatly tuck into the charger when not in use. There's an additional USB-C port alongside USB-A connectivity if two cables aren't enough.
Oh, and did I mention that the charger swivels? It has 180-degree vertical rotation and 270-degree horizontal rotation, so you can easily route the cables to whichever part of the car you or your passengers are sitting in. I used this charger for the better part of two months now, and it has been nothing short of brilliant.
Okay, enough talk. If you're in need of a new car charger, I really don't know of anything else that's as good as this. Baseus knows how to make reliable charging gear, and I didn't see any issues using this charger with a half-dozen phones. And costing just $29, you won't find another car charger with as many features.
