This 163W car charger has TWO retractable USB-C cables, and it's 40% off right now

I'll admit that I didn't pay much attention to my car charger; it did the job and had two ports, and that was all I needed. But then Baseus came along and showcased what it can do in this category; the PrimeTrip VR2 Max is designed to take things to a whole new level, thanks to 163W of power delivery and four charging ports in total.

But what I like the most is that the charger comes with two retractable cables. I recently used a UGREEN car charger that has a built-in retractable cable and thought that was cool, but it isn't as good as what Baseus is offering. Oh, and the best part? The VR2 Max is down to just $29 right now, a sizeable 40% discount on its $49 retail price. Need other tech? See everything on sale now at Amazon.

Look, I can talk about the power budget and go into detail on how the four ports allocate the 163W available, and how the USB-C1 port goes up to 67W. But I don't need to do all that; all you need to know about this car charger is that it has two retractable USB-C cables — each extending to 31.5 inches — and they neatly tuck into the charger when not in use. There's an additional USB-C port alongside USB-A connectivity if two cables aren't enough.

Oh, and did I mention that the charger swivels? It has 180-degree vertical rotation and 270-degree horizontal rotation, so you can easily route the cables to whichever part of the car you or your passengers are sitting in. I used this charger for the better part of two months now, and it has been nothing short of brilliant.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Okay, enough talk. If you're in need of a new car charger, I really don't know of anything else that's as good as this. Baseus knows how to make reliable charging gear, and I didn't see any issues using this charger with a half-dozen phones. And costing just $29, you won't find another car charger with as many features.