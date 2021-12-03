Best USB-C cables for Android Auto Android Central 2021

Finding the best Android Auto USB-C cables means looking for a few specific qualities. The cable needs to be able to withstand bends, sudden removals, spills, and so much more. Whether you're learning how to use Android Auto for the first time or are a seasoned veteran, there's always a reason to get a new, or extra, cable. We have found some of the best USB-C cables that you can get for Android Auto.

Perfect option : Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable Staff Pick Anker's charging cables are practically unmatched in terms of quality and value. This Nylon USB-C cable is extremely impressive with the braided nylon exterior, which is said to last for more than 12,000 bends and is offered in a few different colors and two lengths: 3.3 and 6-foot. From $12 at Amazon Strain relief : Cable Matters 3-Pack Slim Series USB-C cable If you want a no-frills, yet reliable cable to use with Android Auto, then Cable Matters is a great option. This 6.6-foot cable offers "molded strain relief" to ensure that it will last through the bends and situations that may arise when plugging your phone in. $14 at Amazon Middle of the pack : Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB-A cable The AmazonBasics Cable is more than suitable to connect your phone to the Android Auto unit. In fact, it works with just about any USB-C device you can think of and has the added benefit of offering 10 Gbps transfer speeds. Plus, it's backed by the AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty if anything happens to your newly-acquired cable. $10 at Amazon Shorter option : USB C Cable Short 0.8FT CableCreation Sometimes you don't need a cable measuring in at 6-feet, but rather, something short will get the job done. CableCreation is here to help with this 0.8-foot offering that, while short, is still supremely durable, rated to last for more than 10,000 bends. $7 at Amazon Retractable and curly : Baseus Retractable USB-C cable For some folks, coiled cables are a thing of the past, but they are still great options for others who love the retro look. The Baseus Curly USB-C cable is one of those great cables that won't get tangled up, while also offering the ability to retract it between 0.8 and 3.3-feet. $10 at Amazon Alternative greatness : USB C Cable 60W 3ft, Anker Powerline Anker's Powerline III USB-C cable is perfect for just about any situation, including getting on the road with Android Auto. This cable measures in at 3 feet, but there are also longer or shorter cable lengths available. Anker also provides a "worry-free" lifetime warranty to go along with the rugged construction able to withstand up to 25,000 bends. $17 at Amazon

From $17 at Walmart In the car or not : UGREEN USB Type-C cable UGREEN's Fast Charger Cable is wrapped in nylon for added durability, comes in four different lengths, and is compatible with Quick Charge 3.0. The cable also has a built-in chip designed to make sure that your phone is charging as fast as possible, regardless of the situation. And if you need to take it out of the car, it works great for data transmission with sync speeds up to 480Mbps. $8 at Amazon Right-angled : CIKOO right-angle USB C to USB A cable - 2-pack If you need or want something that can fit in a tight spot with a right-angle twist, this cable might just be the right fit (pun intended). Made with tough nylon braiding and multiple color options, the cables are positioned at a 45-degree right angle at both the USB-C and the USB-A sides. And they're super short, so you won't have more cable than you need. Plus, with two in the pack, you can use one and keep a spare in the glove compartment. From $8 at Amazon

What are the best Android Auto USB-C cables?

There is a growing list of cars that support Android Auto. It can be tough to pick the perfect cable that will perform the best while keeping your phone securely plugged in. However, the best option we have found is the Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C cable, thanks to its ultra-rugged design, which is rated to last six times longer than the competition. Plus, Anker offers a lifetime warranty on its cable if something happens and you need a replacement.

But there are lots of options to suit different needs, whether you want a USB-C to USB-A design like with the Cable Matters Slim USB C to USB A cable, something super-short that won't get in the way, like the CableCreation Short USB C Cable, or even the retro design found in the Baseus Retractable Curly USB C cable.

Once you have the right cable, don't forget to download tons of great Android Auto apps that will make your next road trip a breeze and keep you informed and entertained as you travel from Point A to Point B.