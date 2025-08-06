Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might be launching a lot sooner than you think

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE in Korea on September 19, 2025.

The Galaxy S25 FE will feature the Exynos 2400 chip and a triple camera setup.

It will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor but with a slightly smaller battery.

While the news and hype right now are all about Samsung's new foldable phones, the company has already confirmed it has several more products in the pipeline for this year, including a trifolding smartphone and its first-ever XR headset.

Alongside these, Samsung also confirmed that it will launch its usual flagship Galaxy tablets and the Fan Edition of its latest flagship series. And now, we might know when the Galaxy S25 FE is set to debut.

According to a report by Korean outlet FNNews, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 FE in Korea on September 19, 2025. While the report didn't mention release dates for global markets, if Samsung follows its usual pattern, the Galaxy S25 FE should launch internationally around the same date.

September 19 could be an exciting day for Samsung fans

The report also says that the Galaxy S25 FE will retain a starting price below 1 million won (~$720), with no price increase currently planned. Like other Fan Edition phones, it will offer key flagship features from the main S series lineup, but at a more affordable price.

Samsung is reportedly targeting an earlier-than-usual launch due to concerns over U.S. tariffs. The company also appears to be capitalizing on the strong momentum of the Galaxy S25 series in its home market. Launching a cheaper model now could help Samsung attract even more customers.

Previous leaks indicate that the Galaxy S25 FE will be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2400 processor, the same chip used in some Galaxy S24 models across regions like Asia and Europe. In terms of cameras, the S25 FE is expected to retain the same setup as the Galaxy S24 FE, likely including a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

What's new is that Samsung is reportedly giving the Galaxy S25 FE a Galaxy S25 Edge-like design, making it thinner than its predecessor. The Galaxy S24 FE was 8mm thick, but the S25 FE will reportedly measure just 7.4mm. The weight will also drop from 213g to 190g.

However, this slimming down will come at a cost, with the battery reportedly being reduced from 4,700mAh to 4,500mAh.