Does the voice assistant on the Galaxy S25 sound natural compared to Gemini?

It became clear with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series that Samsung is putting more of its focus on Gemini and less on Bixby. As a result, Gemini was the default voice assistant on the Galaxy S25, which users could activate by pressing and holding the power button. It's not surprising that Samsung has put Bixby on the back burner.

One of the reasons why Bixby continues to feel behind is that the voice assistant constantly reminds you that you're talking to AI. That's because it doesn't sound as natural as Google Assistant or Gemini. While you can choose between several voices, they all sound robotic, and conversations don't flow as naturally.

On the other hand, Gemini also has multiple voices to choose from, and they all sound very realistic, as if you're talking to an actual person. This makes it easier to have naturally flowing conversations without feeling like you're talking to a computer. This is one of the perks of features like Gemini Live, which lets you have free-flowing conversations where you can interrupt the assistant in the middle of an answer, something I can't do with Bixby.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

One thing that Bixby has that Gemini doesn't is the ability to use your own voice as an option for the assistant, which you set up by reading a number of prompts to it. This allows it to capture your vocal intricacies and inflections. It works decently well, but it still sounds tinny and robotic.

Still, I prefer using Gemini over Bixby, and the voice is one of the reasons why Google's virtual assistant is generally better.