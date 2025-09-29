Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Everyone is racing to make the best AI phone, but it's really a two-horse race between Samsung and Google. There are pros and cons to choosing either brand, and I've tested the latest features from both Gemini and Galaxy AI. It's clear to me that, if getting the best AI features on your phone is your top priority, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the one to go with.

That's not to say that the Google Pixel 10 is doing anything worse than the Galaxy S25 — it's just a numbers game. Google is very generous, gifting its best AI features to other Android and iOS devices, whereas Samsung's Galaxy AI suite is exclusive to its own devices. If you use a Galaxy S25, you're still getting multimodal Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and AI editing tools in Google Photos. Access to both Google AI and Galaxy AI is a major plus for the Galaxy S25.

That's partly why I'm intrigued by a Verizon deal that claims to give away a Samsung Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Plus for free, which sounds too good to be true. In some ways, it is — you have to add a line on the Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plans. That means it's not completely free, but if you're looking to switch plans or already have one of these Verizon plans, this is a sweet way to get my favorite AI phone for less.

Samsung Galaxy S25 256GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible data plan at Verizon The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the best flagships you can buy right now, delivering a 6.2-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. That industry-leading processor enables tons of on-device AI, and both Galaxy AI and Gemini are available. You can snag this great AI phone for free with a new line at Verizon — or get the Galaxy S25 Plus if bigger screens are your style. ALTERNATIVE DEAL: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: $999.99 FREE with eligible data plan at Verizon

✅Recommended if: you already plan to add a new cellular line; you want a flagship Android phone with a robust AI suite; you need on-device AI and want to be able to fine-tune your privacy settings.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to be locked into a multi-year carrier contract; you don't see value in having both Galaxy AI and Gemini; Verizon coverage isn't great in your area.

Why I think Samsung is beating Google in mobile AI

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

There are two key ways the AI experience on Samsung Galaxy phones is better than the comparable experience on Google Pixel phones, and it comes down to feature availability and customization. Starting with feature availability, devices like the Galaxy S25 have access to Galaxy AI and Gemini, which is an impressive combination. You probably know all about what Gemini can do, but you should also be aware of the great things Samsung is doing on the AI front.

The Now Bar and Brief are both designed to use AI to put relevant items in front of you whenever you need them — think something like an AI-powered version of Apple's Live Activities and Dynamic Island, but for the Galaxy S25 series. These features are neat, but they heavily depend on whether you use supported services, like Samsung apps or Google Maps.

I find that the simpler Galaxy AI tools are more handy, like Object Eraser and Audio Eraser, which perform better than Magic Eraser and Audio Magic Eraser on the Google side of things. Additionally, if you're into wearables, Galaxy AI powers a daily Energy Score and Sleep Score with a Galaxy Ring or Watch. This is especially great when you consider these health insights are completely free, whereas Google has some Pixel Watch features behind a Fitbit Premium subscription.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Best of all, Samsung has the hardware and software needed to deliver a private and secure experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset is great at on-device AI processing, but so is the Google Tensor G5 chip. The difference is that Samsung gives you a helpful toggle that turns off every AI feature requiring cloud processing.

This toggle lets you choose to process data only on your device, which is something you won't find on a Google Pixel or iPhone. As the company explains, "for added privacy, you can prevent collection and processing of your data for Galaxy AI's advanced intelligence features."

It's a close race between Samsung and Google, but I think Galaxy phones have earned an edge due to their support of multiple mobile AI suites and their built-in privacy customization options.

Is buying a Samsung Galaxy S25 on a Verizon plan worth it?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are excellent AI smartphones, but whether this particular Verizon deal is right for you will depend on a few things. Before you get sucked into the hype of a "free" phone, especially one as good as the Galaxy S25, review the fine print. In this case, be aware that you need to add a line, upgrade, or keep an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan to get the deal.

The savings that cut the entire retail price of the Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus down to $0 are applied as bill credits over the course of 36 months. If you cancel, switch plans, or upgrade early, you'll be on the hook for the remainder of the phone's cost.

That might sound scary, but it doesn't have to be, if you know what you're getting. With an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan, you get unlimited talk, text, and data, plus extra perks like mobile hotspot and 5G UW support. Those who already need a great wireless plan can get one at Verizon while also snagging a free Galaxy S25 in the process.