Apple's infamously slow start in the AI race has been well-documented, and Apple Intelligence hasn't helped it catch up in a meaningful way. Even partnerships with OpenAI and ChatGPT weren't enough to help the iPhone compete with mobile AI suites like Google AI or Galaxy AI.

Apple seemed to learn from its mistakes at the iPhone 16 event; instead of announcing lofty feature goals alongside the iPhone 17 that it couldn't deliver on, it chose not to discuss artificial intelligence at all. The absence of Apple Intelligence talk at the company's recent keynote wasn't really a shock, considering key features announced a year prior still aren't ready yet. It begs the following questions: does Apple even need AI to sell iPhones, and do iPhone users even want it?

The answer to the first question is still up in the air, but we now decisively know that Apple's users do care about AI. Google's Gemini app for iOS recently overtook ChatGPT to become the top free app on the App Store. It's a major win for Google, as it signals that the momentum is shifting from ChatGPT to Gemini. Additionally, it's a sign that even as Apple's internal AI efforts may be stalling, iPhone users are getting their mobile AI fix somewhere else.

Why Apple barely talked about AI in its iPhone 17 event

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's fall keynote was light on AI features, with the biggest one discussed being Live Translation on the AirPods Pro 3 and older models. Apple focused on practical implementations of AI, like Live Translation, which bridges communication barriers by translating conversations to your preferred language in real time. The same strategy can be seen with Workout Buddy, an AI feature for Apple Watch that helps coach you with fitness insights during your session.

The positioning of new features as practical solutions to real-world problems is a stark contrast to how Apple has talked about AI in the past. At past WWDC keynotes and launch events, the company touted Apple Intelligence features in traditional generative AI implementations, like text editing, image creation, and voice assistance.

The problem with the latter approach is that Apple's foundation models aren't on-par with those from Google or OpenAI, so Apple Intelligence can rarely compete with Gemini or ChatGPT in traditional gen-AI tasks. Instead, where the company can make its mark in the AI space is with specific features that leverage Apple hardware for a unique task, much like Live Translation or Workout Buddy.

While the company is still working on improving Apple Intelligence's capabilities, it's choosing to talk about those gen-AI features in press releases rather than lengthy keynote segments. After all, it seems pretty clear that competitors provide a better experience in text and image generation as well as voice assistance than Apple Intelligence and Siri. Now, that's reflected by iPhone users in the App Store's top charts.

Why Gemini is a better stopgap for iOS users than ChatGPT

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Gemini is now the top free app on the App Store, and this is an impressive feat that shows just how far Google AI has come. Across 483,000 ratings, the Gemini app for iOS has 4.8 out of five stars, which is standout performance. It's also the number one app in the productivity category, ahead of ChatGPT and Google's own Gmail app.

Out of the thousands of reviews for the Gemini app on the App Store, there's one that really exemplifies why Apple users are flocking toward Google for their AI needs. "I wasn't sure if this app would work as advertised but it absolutely does," writes user Jrich828. "Siri does not work as well for me but Gemini has managed to answer all my quirky questions. Love it!"

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

That's the jist of why iPhone users are starting to use Gemini in droves. It's not just that Google's AI is useful — that wouldn't be enough for people inside the Apple ecosystem to give Gemini a try. Further, it's that Apple Intelligence and Siri are failing to fulfill a need, so iOS users are looking for something better.

While it's just one app review, the above sentiment is extremely common in Apple circles. Siri has been behind the curve dating back to the Google Assistant days, and Gemini can simply run circles around Apple's AI offerings. On top of that, Gemini is really easy to use on iPhone. You can add Gemini widgets to your home and lock screens for easy access, and even open the app with a voice command if you're savvy with Shortcuts.

Even as Apple partners with ChatGPT for Apple Intelligence, users are going out of their way to try Gemini. Aside from the above factors, I suspect iOS users are eager to use Google AI because they're familiar with other Google apps and services, like Gmail, Search, or YouTube. The Google ecosystem may not feel as familiar as Apple's, but it's not foreign either.

Gemini becoming the top free app on the App Store is an indication that iPhone users have spoken. Gemini and ChatGPT are numbers one and two on the platform. Users want AI on their phones, but they'd rather have better third-party options than Apple Intelligence.