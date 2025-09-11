Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google's latest #BestPhonesForever episode, "Generational Gap," poked fun at Apple's lack of AI intelligence for its iPhone 17 series.

The iPhone in the episodes was trying to teach chickens to sing and turtles to run a bank, but Google Pixel informed them that those videos were made by Gemini.

Promises made by Apple Intelligence still haven't fully arrived for users, and a year later, it seems iPhone users will keep waiting.

Apple's iPhone 17 event came and went this week, and Google's already hopped to another installment of #BestPhonesForever.

The Made by Google X account posted the company's latest #BestPhonesForever episode, "Generation Gap," which poked fun at Apple's AI intelligence. As if it were in a carnival, Apple's iPhone was found by Google Pixel in a batch of chicken feed, with the cuties running around in the background, too. Apple's iPhone wound up explaining that it's not only trying to teach its chickens how to sing, but it's trying to teach turtles how to run a bank, too.

Google's Pixel found both ambitions familiar, flashing clips of videos generated by Gemini. It was something the iPhone thought Google Pixel actually did. Not something created by its built-in AI intelligence.

The iPhone was forced to go back to the drawing board, which is a subtle jab at what's been plaguing Apple in reality. Google's tagline further pokes the bear, stating, "When iPhone’s plans run afowl, Pixel promptly generates some helpful advice."

Apple's AI struggles

#BestPhonesForever: Generation Gap - YouTube Watch On

Apple unveiled its iPhone 17 series earlier this week, but its AI intelligence software wasn't as far in the front as it probably would've liked. Apple Intelligence sort of took a step back, grabbing subtle upgrades over what users already have to play with (though it's still not everything). Apple brought the new Liquid Glass design, Live Translations for audio and text, among others.

Here's the thing: it's already been a year since Apple debuted its AI intelligence for its iPhone users, and they still haven't gotten everything promised. In fact, most of those features are still delayed. That setback has pushed things back for likely another year. It's not as though Apple doesn't have its own strong, clear vision of what its AI intelligence should look like—it does. But the delays and problems it's encountering have left some wondering if Apple should just settle with Gemini.

This #BestPhonesForever series on YouTube by Google is its way of having "fun" with Apple, kind of like when it responded to rumors about the iPhone 17's design. We've since seen the iPhone 17 series, mainly the Pro and Pro Max, adopt that bar design for its cameras. There were also a few things Apple "stole" from Android, which we spotted during its event.