Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

With Samsung and Google's latest device launches out of the way, Apple took center stage to announce the iPhone 17 lineup and more. While Apple might not realize it, there is a world outside of the walled gardens in Cupertino, and we spotted a few things that Apple "stole" from Android during the event.

However, we have to admit, compared to years past, this list is a lot lighter than we expected. Usually, we can stick to the confines of the iPhone, but this year, we had to broaden the horizon a bit more.

An ultra thin phone

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia / Android Central)

You can file this in the category of "what's the point," but the iPhone Air was officially introduced, a phone that's just 5.6mm thin. Samsung beat Apple to the punch earlier this year when it released the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is surprisingly a bit thicker than the iPhone at 5.8mm.

When you think about the R&D that had to go into redesigning every aspect of a phone so that it still provides a quality experience, it's pretty crazy. Apple redesigned its chassis from the ground up, along with relying on custom-designed components in order to wedge everything in.

(Image credit: Apple)

Some of the main components, such as both front and rear cameras, the speaker, and even the processor, were displaced, but are now all housed within the "plateau" on the back. Samsung obviously opted for a different approach, as the dual rear cameras simply protrude a bit further compared to the rest of the back.

The 'Cyclops' camera bar

(Image credit: Android Central)

This is the most obvious design change that Apple borrowed from Android, as it finally ditched the camera island in favor of the bar. It's a move that Samsung is apparently also rumored to perform with the Galaxy S26. The "Cyclops" camera bar has been a staple of Google's Pixel line ever since the Pixel 6, but that wasn't the first time we've seen it on an Android phone.

Different variations have been available for years, such as the iQOO 9 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro, and others. But the one that immediately pops in my mind is Huawei's Nexus 6P from all the way back in 2015.

(Image credit: Apple)

While it looked more like a periscope for a submarine, the 6P's camera bar still spread the width of the phone, with the glass being easily prone to cracking.

Part of the reason why some of us are fans of seeing Apple and Samsung adopt such a change is that it will hopefully put an end to the "table wobble." However, there are other benefits, such as providing more room for larger camera sensors while keeping the rest of the phone as thin as possible.

Tariff-proof pricing

(Image credit: Apple)

Arguably, the most surprising aspect of the iPhone 17 announcement wasn't the iPhone Air or even the new features coming to the AirPods Pro 3. It was that Apple didn't increase the price for any of the new models that are slated to arrive in a little over a week.

With the ongoing global tariff situation, many assumed Apple would pass some of those increased costs to the customer. However, to the surprise of many, Apple followed in Google's footsteps with the Pixel 10 lineup, keeping the price of the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max the same as last year's models.

Earbuds that let you have a conversation with anyone

(Image credit: Android Central)

Think back to 2017 when Google unveiled the original Pixel Buds. Ignoring the annoying design and how they were pretty much a flop, these introduced one feature that Apple is only now adopting: Real-Time Live Translation. For as popular as the AirPods and AirPods Pro have been over the years, this is one feature that can be found on practically all of the best earbuds for Android phones.

In that time, Google has continued improving its Live Translation functionality in order to provide a more fluid multi-language experience. We can't give Apple too much grief here, as Samsung only implemented Live Translation into its own earbuds in 2024.

A watch that stays connected from anywhere on (and off) Earth

(Image credit: Apple)

Following a recent trend of OEMs incorporating satellite connectivity into a range of smartphones, many of those same companies are now targeting smartwatches for the same approach.

Google was the first when it announced the Pixel Watch 4 series, and just last week, Garmin confirmed it was coming to the Fenix 8 Pro. And now, Apple is implementing satellite connectivity into the Watch Ultra 3.

It's worth mentioning that the Fenix 8 Pro is available now, beating both Apple and Google to the punch. And of the trio, Google will be the last to make it to the masses, as the Pixel Watch 4 won't arrive until early October, whereas the Apple Watch Ultra 3 releases on September 19.