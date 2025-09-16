iPhone 17 Pro View at Visible View at Visible View at Total Wireless Check Amazon For budding film makers The iPhone 17 Pro finally gets a fresh design and one of the boldest colors we've seen yet for Apple's Pro phone. The new Apple A19 Pro SoC unlocks impressive video recording capabilities like support for ProRes RAW codec, making it a serious tool for proffesional video capture. It's an expensive phone, but it might be a better pick than the Pixel if videography is high up on your wishlist. Pros Fantastic OLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness

Just like deciding between the iPhone 17 Pro XL vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL was a tough call, it's going to be a similar situation with the non-Pro models, too. The iPhone 17 Pro is the entry point to the Pro series, and it has the exact same features as the Pro Max model — just in a more compact size and with a smaller battery. On the Android side, the Pixel 10 Pro is its closest and direct competitor that happens to be priced roughly the same.

While it might seem like a slam dunk for the iPhone, the Pixel 10 Pro has its share of trump cards too; it should be able to pull off clearer telephoto images, the AI features are most definitely more alluring, and the larger battery capacity should allow it to last longer on a single charge. Plus, the new Material 3 Expressive design language in Android 16 is prettier than ever. It's not going to be an easy choice choosing either one, so let's break it down and see if we have a clear winner.

iPhone 17 Pro vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro: Design and display

(Image credit: Apple)

After multiple generations of the same design, the iPhone 17 Pro finally gets a new look. The most noticeable change is a wider camera bump on the back that Apple calls the "camera plateau." This raised portion creates more room inside for components, allowing for a larger battery. The result is a phone that's actually thicker and heavier than its predecessor. It's thicker than the Pixel 10 Pro as well, but lighter by one gram.

Apple has ditched titanium for the frame and gone back to aluminum with the iPhone 17 Pro. It's a unibody design for the first time, which Apple claims provides significantly better durability. The phone is IP68 rated, supports MagSafe charging, and you now get Ceramic Shield over the back panel as well. Another iPhone first is the use of a vapor chamber for more effective cooling.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro also uses a vapor chamber, just like most other Android flagships for the past decade. There's nothing worth writing about in terms of design, though, as it's nearly identical to the Pixel 9 Pro from 2024. The 10 Pro does get Pixelsnap, which lets it use Qi2/MagSafe wireless charging and accessories natively, just like the iPhone.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

iPhones have always had impressive displays, and the iPhone 17 Pro is no exception. It's a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Apple is using its new Ceramic Shield 2 coating over the display, which it says offers three times better scratch resistance than before. Thankfully, there's a lot less glass on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro due to the new design, which means the odds of cracking it when dropped are less.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro has the exact same screen size as the iPhone 17 Pro, with roughly the same resolution, too. This LTPO OLED panel also has a 120Hz refresh rate, but the peak brightness is higher at 3,300 nits. It's not the most eye-friendly display, though, due to its low PWM dimming rate, although Google has added an option to fix this in software. You get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch resistance.

iPhone 17 Pro vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Toms Guide)

Apple silicon has always been a generation or two ahead of the best SoC in the Android realm, and that's not changed. We're yet to test and benchmark the new Apple A19 Pro SoC, but we have no doubt that it's going to have a sizeable lead over the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 Pro. All variants of the iPhone 17 Pro have 12GB of RAM, and storage tiers start at 256GB and go all the way up to 1TB. Prices range from $1,099 to $1,499.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro starts with a 128GB storage tier at $999, and goes all the way to 1TB for $1,449. The Tensor G5 is a marked improvement over the G4, but it still trails behind other flagship chips from Qualcomm. While it's great for AI tasks, it's still not the best for other things like AAA gaming.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Category iPhone 17 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Display 6.3‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2622 x 1206-pixel resolution at 460 ppi, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED, 2856 x 1280-pixel resolution, 495 ppi, 1-120Hz, 3,300 nits peak brightness Processor Apple A19 Pro Google Tensor G5 Memory 12GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Front Camera 18MP, f/1.9 wide 42MP, f/2.2 Dual PD AF Rear Camera 1 48MP Fusion Main: 24 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, OIS 50MP Main, f/1.7 aperture, OIS Rear Camera 2 48MP Fusion Ultrawide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view 48MP 123-degree ultrawide with macro focus Rear Camera 3 48MP, 4x optical zoom, 8x optical-quality zoom, OIS 48MP, 5x optical zoom, OIS Camera Features Adaptive True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, Night mode, Panorama (up to 63MP), Latest-generation Photographic Styles, Spatial photos, 48MP macro photography, ProRAW, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Lens correction (Fusion Ultra Wide), Advanced red-eye correction, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode 4K/60 10-bit HDR on all cameras, 8K/30 on rear cameras, Pro controls, High-Res (up to 50 MP), Pro Res Zoom up to 100x, Camera Coach, Add Me, Macro Focus, Night Sight, Astrophotography, High-Res Portrait, Mode (50 MP), Face Unblur, Auto Unblur, Long Exposure, Action Pan, Real Tone, Panorama, Auto Best Take, Frequent Faces, Top Shot Battery 3,988mAh 4,780mAh Charging 40W wired, 25W MagSafe or Qi2.2 wireless 30W wired, Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless Connectivity 5G, mmWave, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, UWB, Thread, NFC Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, Dual-band GPS, 5G mmWave (NA only), 5G Sub-6, LTE Biometrics Face ID Under-display fingerprint sensor Ingress Protection IP68, Ceramic Shield 2 (front glass), Ceramic Shield (rear class), Aluminum Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front-and back, IP68, Aluminum Dimensions 150 x 71.9 x 8.8 mm 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm Weight 206 grams 207 grams Software iOS 26 Android 16

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro offer the latest wireless technology. You get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, mmWave 5G, UWB, and NFC on both models. The iPhone 17 Pro has a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, but it's still not as large as the one in the Pixel 10 Pro.

The iPhone charges quicker too, thanks to the new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter (sold separately) that can deliver up to 50% charge in just 20 minutes. The Pixel 10 Pro, on the other hand, can charge at 30W. When it comes to wireless charging, both phones support Qi2 wireless charging via MagSafe accessories or Pixelsnap chargers.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro have three rear cameras and support a wide focal range. The iPhone 17 Pro gets a new 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom, while the main camera now has a wider f/1.6 aperture for better low-light photos. There's a new square 18MP front camera sensor, which allows you to take a selfie in multiple orientations without having to hold the phone horizontally. For filmmakers, the addition of ProRes RAW video capture is a big deal, as you can now use the 17 Pro for professional-grade video workflows.

The Pixel 10 Pro features the same resolution sensors as before, but Pro Res Zoom can now zoom up to 100x. New features like Camera Coach and Auto Best Take are sure to be appreciated by everyone. The image quality from the cameras is rather excellent overall, especially images shot via Portrait mode, which Google has finally fixed.

iPhone 17 Pro vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro: Software

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The iPhone 17 Pro runs iOS 26, which has gotten a big design overhaul in the form of Liquid Glass for its UI elements. In fact, a lot of the changes, like the new look for visual intelligence and iMessage backgrounds, seem to be inspired by Android and popular third-party apps. It's a big departure compared to Material 3 Expressive in Android 16.

Speaking of which, the Pixel 10 Pro runs Android 16 out of the box and is promised to get seven years of OS upgrades. A lot of the AI processing for the new features on the Pixel 10 Pro now runs on-device, which means faster operation and better privacy. Android 16 isn't as big a visual overhaul as iOS 26 is, but the changes are meaningful and make using your Pixel even better.

AI performance is in the Pixel 10's favor, due to Google's more mature suite of features led by Gemini. Meanwhile, Apple is still catching up with its AI, and while it has some notable features, they generally don't compare to those found on the Pixel, and we're still waiting for the major Siri overhaul.

iPhone 17 Pro vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Apple)

This is never an easy answer, as you'll be choosing between two very different platforms, and many factors, such as your current accessories, wearables, and chargers, will need to be considered. I think the iPhone 17 Pro is a fantastic choice over the Pixel 10 Pro, even if you are a long-time Android user. Sure, Apple is trailing behind in the AI game, but apart from that, nearly everything else seems better. The more powerful chip, better video recording capabilities, eye-friendly display, faster charging, and compatibility with a ton more cases and accessories.

I'd choose the Pixel 10 Pro if AI features are the biggest draw for you. It comes close to the iPhone in overall specs, except in a few areas like gaming. Like the iPhone, it too will get day-one OS upgrades, and its current features will keep getting augmented thanks to Pixel Drop updates.