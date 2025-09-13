Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Apple just launched its new iPhone 17 series, and each model is available to preorder now. I've never owned an iPhone, and my last experience using one was probably the iPhone 6, but Apple's latest phones are admittedly pretty enticing, even as a long-time Android user.

Given Apple's unfortunate disinterest in developing another iPod Touch, I've gone back and forth about buying an iPhone, and each year, I feel like the temptation becomes stronger. With the iPhone 17 series, I feel like it's come to a head, and now all that's left is to decide which model would be best for me and look at how they compare to their Android counterparts.

The iPhone 17: A welcome step-up

(Image credit: Apple)

To me, the base iPhone always felt like the poor man's iPhone, as it made quite a few compromises to keep the price down, especially when you put it next to comparable Android phones. However, Apple seems to have gotten the memo, bringing plenty of notable upgrades that finally make the base iPhone 17 worth looking at.

For starters, it has a 120Hz OLED display, up from the 60Hz panel on previous models. It's shocking Apple waited this long to bring it to an $800 phone. It also features a 1-120Hz refresh rate, which surpasses the Pixel 10's 60-120Hz display.

(Image credit: Apple)

Faster charging means it reaches 50% in just 20 minutes, plus Qi2 25W MagSafe charging is something you'll only find on the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro XL. Unfortunately, there are only two rear cameras, but the front gets the upgraded Center Stage selfie camera, which lets you reframe your photos without physically rotating the phone.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

At $800, both the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 10 come with an third camera for 3x and 5x telephoto zoom, respectively, one-upping the iPhone in terms of camera hardware. The Galaxy S25 misses out on magnetic charging, and both Android phones limit wireless charging speeds to 15W.

That said, for the same $800, the iPhone 17 also gives you double the storage at 256GB, something I hope becomes standard on more Android phones, although it has less RAM to work with.

Design-wise, the iPhone's pastel colors are admittedly much less interesting than the base Galaxy S25 or Pixel 10 colors. Still, there seems to be plenty of value here, making the base iPhone 17 a compelling buy.

iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: More of a good thing

(Image credit: Apple)

The base iPhone 17 is tempting if you don't wanna spend an arm and a leg on a new phone, but the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are for power users and anyone looking for the absolute best experience from Apple.

That means impressive photos, thanks to the triple 48MP camera system, upgraded video capabilities with support for ProRes RAW and Log 2, and an advanced A19 Pro chip that seemingly outpaces the Snapdragon 8 Elite by a wide margin. As someone who likes to dabble in videography, the cameras are the most enticing aspect of the Pro phones for me, especially compared to the Pixel's fairly lackluster video capabilities.

The new 48MP telephoto camera also inches toward the Galaxy S25 Ultra with its 4x optical zoom and 8x optical-quality zoom. That's just shy of the Galaxy's 5x telephoto and 10x optical-quality zoom ranges, but it's not a huge difference, especially given the iPhone 17 Pro has one less camera sensor to work with.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The A19 Pro chip has Neural Accelerators built in for improved AI capabilities, although we know that Apple Intelligence hasn't quite lived up to its promises. On the other hand, you'll find a robust AI suite on comparable phones, such as the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy S25 series, which sport Google AI and Galaxy AI. This arguably makes Android's offerings a bit more enticing for potential buyers who care about having the latest and coolest AI features.

Still, in terms of raw power, Apple likely the rest beat, and the Pixel doesn't come close.

(Image credit: Apple)

Design-wise, the iPhone 17 Pro may take the win. I never cared for Samsung's subdued design, and although the Pixel 10 series has a fantastic design, the Pro models get the less interesting colors. The iPhone 17 Pro has a fairly unique look with a bit of glass on the back encased by aluminum. The Camera Plateau doesn't look half-bad, and the Cosmic Orange colorway is one of the best I've seen on a phone.

iPhone Air: Too many compromises?

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone Air is where things get a little confusing. It's probably the best-looking iPhone I've seen in a long time, sporting a new design that's reminiscent of a Nexus 6P. As Apple's thinnest phone, there's no doubt it's a technological marvel, but there are some compromises to deal with if you're going to pick this $999 phone over competing phones (and even the iPhone 17 Pro).

Most notably, there's only one camera, which likely takes great photos, but it lacks flexibility. Even the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is nearly as thin, features a secondary ultrawide camera, which can be handy. And after using the Razr Plus 2024 for a year, I don't wanna have to go without one again.

(Image credit: Apple)

There's also only a top-mounted speaker, meaning you won't get that stereo experience from having speakers on either side of the phone. To some, this may not be a huge deal, but I know for a fact that it would annoy me.

Apple claims all-day battery life, which I'm admittedly squinting at, but we'll have to wait and see how that claim holds up without resorting to a portable MagSafe charger. The Galaxy S25 Edge fared better than expected, but it isn't a battery king by any means.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Ultimately, I really want to like the iPhone Air. However, in this state, it feels too much like a gimmick, much like the Galaxy S25 Edge. If anything, this is good practice for an eventual iPhone foldable, but I'll probably hold off until the next iPhone Air to go thin.