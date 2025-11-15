News Weekly: OnePlus 15 launches everywhere but the US, Galaxy Z Trifold leaks again, Pixel November Drop brings goodies, and more

News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, the OnePlus 15 finally arrives globally with upgraded specs and a massive battery, the Galaxy Z Trifold's specs leak again, Pixels get their November update with features galore, more information surfaces about the future Galaxy S26 lineup, and a new Motorola Ultra flagship could be in the works. Let's dive in.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

OnePlus 15 comes with

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Read more here